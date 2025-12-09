Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has explained that if not for President Bola Tinubu, he would have been the former governor of the state; hence, this informed his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the APC.

In a viral video where the governor announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Fubara mentioned that it was only the president who stood by him during his trial and halted his impeachment processes.

Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara dumps the PDP for the APC Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Fubara announced his defection to the APC at a stakeholders meeting at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, December 9.

See the videos of the governor here:

However, Nigerians have taken to the comment section to express their views about the defection of the Rivers governor. Below are some of their comments:

Abdul S. Abdul said the governor is still fighting his predecessor:

"If you understand politics, you will know that Fubara is not done fighting Wike and co! 2028 will be very interesting!"

Ayo Ni O accused President Tinubu of killing the opposition:

"Give power to someone as desperate as Tinubu, and this is what you get. A system where everyone must align or else. Nigeria is choking under enforced loyalty."

David Ishola sent a message to Nigerians:

"Nigerians, open your eyes! Fubara was your hero yesterday; today, he’s in APC hugging Tinubu. Wike was “Mr Project” until he became the villain. Tomorrow, another “messiah” will cross the carpet, and you’ll still scream “our incoming!” Politicians don’t love you, they use you."

Tony said the governor had no choice:

"He had no choice. Now that he has defected to APC, Wike‘s hold on him is broken because Wike has no party having been kicked out of PDP. Tinubu has no need for Wike again, and Wike’s boys that defected to APC cannot also impeach him since he has become Tinubu’s boy."

Oluwagbenga tweeted:

"These guys don't care about the people. They put themselves first. And to the president who thinks only about his re-election in 2027, God is watching. All he is concerned about is pulling over those who can rig for him. I weep again for this country."

Source: Legit.ng