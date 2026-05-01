Funke Akindele has cried out online as she shared how she and other passengers were treated by Air Peace

In the recording, the actress was seen with people waiting to collect their luggage at the airport

Fans reacted by joining her in criticising the airline and sharing their own experiences when they boarded flights

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has cried out over the treatment she and other passengers received from Air Peace at Gatwick Airport in London.

The movie star, who was recently reported to be having a feud with her colleague Tobi Makinde, said she and others had been at the airport since 7 am, and it was almost 4 pm without any arrangement from the airline.

Reactions as Funke Akindele blows hot, calls out air peace over delay in UK flight. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@allenonyema

Source: Instagram

According to her, they approached Air Peace officials but were met with a nonchalant attitude.

Funke Akindele shares more about Air Peace

Sharing more details, the actress noted that after several attempts to find out why their flight had not departed, they were told there was an airstrike.

She added that the airline promised to retrieve their luggage and provide hotel accommodation.

However, after waiting for hours, their luggage was not released, and there was no communication about where they would stay.

Funke Akindele shares video as she calls out Air Peace. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The movie producer also showed the condition of the elderly passengers with them as they continued to call out to the airline.

Fans react to Akindele’s video

Reacting to the video, fans shared their own experiences with the airline. Some questioned why people still patronise the airline despite similar complaints.

Others mentioned their preferred airlines as they continued to criticise Air Peace.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Fubnke Akindele's interview

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress about her plight in London. Here are comments below:

@shadeolabanji reacted:

"British Airways to the rescue. I don't have time for this kind of nonsense, imagine people with kids stranded for hours like this."

@pretty_gonny stated:

"Maybe this ppl use jazz dey get customer cuz why will people complain about them and yet una still dey book them."

@morounrantii commented:

"There’s one particular lady, I have said when I see her one on one, we would settle our scores. That lady is so full of herself, so arrogant and looks down on people."

@teeto__olayeni wrote:

"AirPeace... But they never give their passengers peace."

@ay_emeralds said:

"Even if AirPeace is meji 2 kobo I am never flying them."

@kikijingyu wrote:

"Air peace is the worst worst Airline you can ever think of flying with. My last experience with them from London - Lagos was worst."

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism about film

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project. Funke Akindele also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success. However, a fan scolded her for it.

Source: Legit.ng