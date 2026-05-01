APC stakeholders in Rivers State purchased expression of interest and nomination forms for Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the 2027 governorship election

Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante stated that the move reflected widespread support for Fubara’s leadership and a collective demand for continuity in governance

The action was taken without the governor’s involvement as political realignments continued to shape the APC’s strategy in Rivers state

Rivers state - Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state have taken a significant political step by purchasing the expression of interest and nomination forms for Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

APC stakeholders move to back Fubara

Rivers APC Leaders Take Action as Fubara Eyes 2nd Term

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The development was announced by a delegation led by House of Representatives member, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, who said the decision reflected the collective will of party leaders across the state.

According to him, the action underscores widespread support for the governor’s leadership and a growing push for continuity in governance, Punch reported.

“This is not new. Even at the national level, stakeholders have, in the past, procured nomination forms for preferred candidates. It is a democratic tradition rooted in collective will,” the statement read.

Gesture reflects confidence in leadership

Abiante emphasised that the move was driven by public sentiment rather than personal interest or financial influence, noting that residents of the state had expressed a desire for Fubara to continue in office.

“It is not about how deep your pocket is. It is about what the people feel. And the people of Rivers State have made their position clear: they want continuity,” he said.

Lawmaker highlights development strides

The lawmaker pointed to ongoing infrastructural projects and economic expansion under Fubara’s administration as justification for the endorsement.

He cited improvements in connectivity across riverine communities and growing prospects in the blue economy as key achievements.

“In places like Andoni, access was a long-standing challenge. Within months, that narrative changed. Communities once cut off are now connected and positioned to contribute meaningfully to the blue economy,” he stated.

He also referenced the rehabilitation of public infrastructure and what he described as improved welfare for residents, Vanguard reported.

Fubara not involved in purchase of forms

Abiante maintained that the governor neither requested nor influenced the procurement of the nomination forms, stressing that the initiative came solely from party stakeholders.

He described Fubara as a responsive and people-centred leader, adding,

“This is a leader who understands the pains of his people and responds with action.”

Political realignments shape Rivers landscape

The move comes amid shifting political dynamics in Rivers State following the fallout between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The rift, which triggered divisions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), later led to Fubara’s defection to the APC, reshaping alliances within the state.

Observers say the latest development signals early positioning within the APC as political activities begin to gather pace ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng