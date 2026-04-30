Peter Obi has reacted to EFCC claims that a large proportion of Nigerian university students were involved in cybercrime

He argued that if the figures were accurate, the country’s education and value systems had reached a troubling point that required urgent national reflection

Obi called for stronger accountability, improved leadership standards, and a renewed focus on integrity and discipline

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to a warning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged widespread involvement of Nigerian university students in cybercrime.

The former Anambra governor described the situation as a reflection of deeper national challenges.

Peter Obi issued a response to EFCC claims about cybercrime among Nigerian university students. Photo: X/PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a post on his official page, Obi responded after EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede said that about six out of every ten undergraduates may be involved in internet fraud.

Peter Obi calls for value rebuilding

The former Anambra State governor said the claim, if accurate, should concern every segment of society because it points to a breakdown that goes beyond criminal behaviour.

Obi noted that Nigeria’s tertiary education system currently serves between 2 and 2.5 million students. He warned that if a significant portion of this population is engaged in fraud, then the country is facing both a moral and structural crisis that demands urgent attention.

He questioned the environment shaping young people and the values being promoted in society. He asked what kind of leadership and role models students are observing, suggesting that behaviour at the top often influences actions at the bottom.

EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede spoke at a university conference in Kano on rising cybercrime among students. Photo: FB/EFCC

Source: Facebook

Obi argued that young people respond to what they see consistently rewarded. He said when dishonesty appears to go unpunished and integrity is not visibly upheld, it sends a damaging message that shortcuts are acceptable.

He said:

We must understand that young people become what they consistently see. When a system appears to reward wrongdoing, when integrity is not upheld, and when those in leadership are associated with allegations of forgery and dishonesty without consequence, it sends a dangerous message."

He also referenced broader concerns about governance and accountability, stating that a system that appears to tolerate misconduct creates fertile ground for ethical decline among youths.

According to him, such conditions weaken trust and discourage discipline and hard work.

Quoting the philosopher Socrates, Obi said:

“An unexamined life is not worth living.”

He added that Nigeria must confront uncomfortable truths about its value system rather than ignore them.

The ambitious presidential aspirant clarified that his comments were not aimed at condemning students but at drawing attention to leadership responsibility. He said rebuilding trust and moral direction must start from those in positions of authority.

Obi called for stronger enforcement of accountability across institutions and a renewed focus on integrity in public life. He also advocated for a system that rewards honesty and diligence rather than shortcuts or unethical gain.

He maintained that the country must urgently restore its value system if it hopes to secure the future of its young population.

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng