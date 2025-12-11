APC has expressed concern over Nigeria’s weakening opposition, warning that democracy suffers without strong parties

APC blamed Oyo governor Seyi Makinde for PDP’s internal crisis, dismissing claims against President Tinubu

The party says PDP’s decline reflects the “law of retribution” after years of dominating Nigeria’s politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed worry over the dwindling nature of opposition politics in Nigeria.

APC clears Tinubu of blame for PDP defections, pins party crisis on insiders’ mistakes. Photo credit: OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The Publicity Secretary of APC in Oyo state, Taiwo Sadare who noted the concern while speaking with Legit.ng, posited that the waning influence of strong opposition is not good for democracy.

“No, our party is not happy with the situation of the opposition in Nigeria."

“We desire a formidable opposition for the good of democracy in the country,” he said

Makinde responsible for PDP crisis - APC alleges

The APC publicist further contended that although the ruling party wished that there were formidable opposition, he blamed the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for the crisis in the opposition party.

He dismissed the allegation of "some uninformed minds" who believed that President Bola Tinubu was behind the many crises rocking the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

“Governor Seyi Makinde and a few others within the opposition party should be held responsible as a result of their naivety, pride, and insincerity,” he noted

Sympathising with PDP, Sadare said:

“The PDP, which once dominated the political space in the country, is now becoming a shadow of itself as it continues to lose more members, including serving governors and lawmakers at both federal and state levels to other political parties, especially the APC."

“As democrats, we are worried at the turn of events in the PDP since the umbrella party was dislodged from power at the centre in 2015 as it became evident that the only thing which united members of the party was the national cake.”

Sadare: Tinubu not behind PDP collapse, insiders’ pride and naivety triggered crisis

Source: Twitter

Sadare argued that there is no need to blame the ruling APC for PDP problems because the calamity that has befallen the former largest party in Nigeria is based on the law of retribution.

“Political pundits and discerning minds who watched while the PDP decimated the socio-political and economic structures of the country between 1999 and 2015 would hinge the present travails of the umbrella party on the law of retribution.”

Sadare recalled that the boasting of the former ruling party to rule Nigeria for five decades is now a mirage.

Oyo APC labels Makinde worst governor ever

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state slammed Governor Seyi Makinde as the “worst governor the state has ever had,” disputing his leadership and claims about the PDP’s future.

The party’s publicity secretary said Makinde lacks notable legacy projects despite available funds and dismissed his aspiration to lead his party to victory beyond 2027 as unrealistic.

APC critics also described the governor’s priority projects as misplaced and urged him to focus on key economic issues they say have been ignored under his administration.

Oyo APC challenges govt over social event tax denial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo APC reacted after the state government denied plans to tax weddings, birthdays, burials, and other social events, calling the move a “hide behind a finger.”

The party had earlier criticised what it described as an “anti-people” entertainment tax proposal that was widely circulated online before the government refuted it as fake and misleading.

APC officials welcomed the government’s reversal but insisted authorities cannot simply deny the initial intent, urging clear communication on tax policy to avoid public mistrust.

Source: Legit.ng