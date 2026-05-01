A U.S. federal jury has convicted three individuals for their roles in a global email fraud scheme that defrauded over 1,000 victims of about $215 million

Investigators uncovered a method where hackers infiltrated email accounts, studied communication patterns, and sent convincing payment requests

Authorities seized cash, cryptocurrency, luxury items, and property linked to the operation, while 25 defendants in total had been convicted

A federal jury in Ohio has delivered guilty verdicts against three individuals linked to a sprawling international fraud operation that siphoned an estimated 215 million dollars from more than 1,000 victims across multiple continents.

The convictions were handed down on April 24, 2026, following a four-day trial in Toledo.

A U.S. jury convicts three individuals in a $215 million global email fraud case. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to US DOJ, Oluwafemi Michael Awoyemi, a Nigerian national, Aruan Drake, and Peter Reed were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Awoyemi and Drake were also convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The case was presided over by U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp II.

In addition to Awoyemi, many other Nigerian nationals based in America pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Global email fraud scheme uncovered in trial

Prosecutors detailed a sophisticated scheme built around compromised email accounts. Investigators said the group infiltrated personal and corporate email systems, quietly studying communication patterns and financial transactions.

Once enough information had been gathered, fraudulent payment requests were sent to victims or their business partners.

Because the messages closely mirrored legitimate correspondence, many recipients transferred large sums without suspicion. Authorities said the fraud spanned 47 U.S. states and reached victims in 19 countries, making it one of the more extensive business email compromise operations uncovered in recent years.

Funds obtained through the scheme were moved through a network of bank accounts and financial channels designed to conceal their origin. In total, 25 individuals have now been convicted in connection with the operation, with several others previously entering guilty pleas.

Money laundering routes and seized assets

Court filings revealed that about 50 million dollars of the stolen funds were converted into cashier’s checks and processed through a Chicago-area currency exchange.

The business owner, Lon Goodman, was accused of accepting fraudulent identification and continuing transactions despite warnings from financial institutions.

Authorities also traced funds to shell companies used to mask ownership. In one case, a victim transferred 2.7 million dollars to an account controlled by a member of the conspiracy.

Investigators seized assets linked to the scheme, including nearly 1.2 million dollars in cash, cryptocurrency, and checks. Luxury watches and a large residential property in Georgia were also among the items subject to forfeiture.

Victims spread across states and countries

Businesses in several Ohio communities were affected, including Norwalk, Akron, and Hudson. Beyond the state, victims were identified across the United States, from New York to California, as well as internationally in countries such as Canada, Germany, and Australia.

Sentencing for all defendants will be determined at a later date. The court will consider each individual’s role and criminal history before issuing penalties.

The investigation involved multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and border intelligence units.

Yahoo Boys: American woman shares experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an American woman recounted how two 'Yahoo Boys' duped her of significant sums in romance scams, despite her ongoing admiration for Nigerian men.

In a viral video, she detailed her encounters, revealing how the scammers manipulated her emotions and finances.

She displayed the young Nigerian's picture and the one he used for his unsuspecting victims.

Source: Legit.ng