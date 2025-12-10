It was a jubilation day on Wednesday, December 10, when Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke emerged as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Adeleke, who was the sole aspirant in the party's primary, secured 145 out of 150 delegate votes to emerge the flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming poll. Five tickets were declared void.

Ademola Adeleke picks Accord Party's governorship ticket Photo Credit: @DukeOfOsun

Source: Twitter

Governor Ademola Adeleke had earlier announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the leadership crisis at the national level of the party. The governor, in a social media post on Monday, December 1, 2025, said he had tendered his resignation letter from the party since Tuesday, November 4, and attached a copy of his resignation letter with the post.

Following his resignation from the PDP, the governor took to social media on Tuesday, December 9, to announce his membership in the Accord Party. On Wednesday, December 10, Adeleke emerged as the governorship candidate of the party unopposed.

The governor's move came ahead of the deadline for political parties to conduct their primaries as set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is Monday, December 15.

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to Governor Adeleke's defection to the Accord Party. Below are some of their reactions:

Diekolola said Accord is unpopular:

"Who sabi Accord Party for Osun state? You just divided the PDP votes in that state into two. But why does Makinde think he can decide who becomes the next governor in Osun state?"

Yoruba Demon said only the Oyo governor remains in PDP:

"Everybody wants to leave brother Seyi for PDP. It is well o. The Game is the game. Politics is a game of calculation. Chess players mostly survive."

Modupe Adeboye-Ayoroh said the people should be educated about the new party:

"The people who knew the umbrella will have to be re-educated about the Accord logo. I hope you're funding that reorientation well, Governor!"

Annie commented on the PDP crisis:

"Sir 001 of Osun state as things dey go now, na only Seyi Makinde go remain for PDP be that o."

Godsgrace Rotimi commented:

"This is the reason behind the humiliation the Gov. suffered the other day because they knew he had refused to join the APC."

Read the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng