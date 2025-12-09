Ahead of the 2026 Osun election, Ademola Adeleke, governor of the state, has snubbed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC

Adeleke announced his defection to the Accord in a statement posted on his social media handle on X on Tuesday, December 9

Governor Adeleke stated that his welfare-focused policies are well aligned with the Accord’s ideology of welfarism

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun state, on Tuesday, December 9, officially announced the Accord party as his new political platform.

Ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election, Adeleke said he joined Accord on November 6.

Osun Governor Adeleke officially announces Accord after leaving PDP. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Osun: Ademola Adeleke joins Accord

The governor stated that he chose the Accord party "because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens and workers’ welfare."

The Osun state governor wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Since I joined, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well being of the people."

He added:

"Our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for future elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state."

Earlier in December, Adeleke formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter addressed to the chairman of Ward II in Sagba Abogunde, Ede North local government area (LGA) of Osun, Adeleke attributed his exit to the crisis within the national leadership of the PDP.

PDP faces growing 2027 elections uncertainty as factional disputes escalate. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that since losing the 2015 general elections, the PDP, Nigeria’s ruling party for 16 years harking back to the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999, slowly began to lose influence.

By mid-2025, the PDP had been bitterly fractured into rival factions, with each side claiming legitimacy and trying to control national leadership, while its top political office holders, including governors, federal and state lawmakers and their allies, left in droves.

Political observers say Adeleke's resignation was a calculated move to guarantee a second term as governor.

Read more on Ademola Adeleke:

Remi Tinubu stops Adeleke from singing

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video surfaced showing what Remi Tinubu did to Governor Adeleke during the Ooni of Ife's coronation anniversary.

In the viral clip, the governor was singing on stage before giving his speech, but was interrupted by the First Lady of Nigeria.

Internet users reacted to Remi's gesture towards the governor and shared their observations about the trending incident.

Source: Legit.ng