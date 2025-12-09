Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Osun Gov Adeleke Snubs APC After Leaving PDP, Officially Announces New Party
Politics

Breaking: Osun Gov Adeleke Snubs APC After Leaving PDP, Officially Announces New Party

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Ahead of the 2026 Osun election, Ademola Adeleke, governor of the state, has snubbed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC
  • Adeleke announced his defection to the Accord in a statement posted on his social media handle on X on Tuesday, December 9
  • Governor Adeleke stated that his welfare-focused policies are well aligned with the Accord’s ideology of welfarism

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun state, on Tuesday, December 9, officially announced the Accord party as his new political platform.

Ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election, Adeleke said he joined Accord on November 6.

Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke snubs APC after leaving PDP and officially announces Accord as his new party
Osun Governor Adeleke officially announces Accord after leaving PDP. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01
Source: Twitter

Osun: Ademola Adeleke joins Accord

The governor stated that he chose the Accord party "because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens and workers’ welfare."

Read also

Main reason governor Fubara defected to APC from PDP emerges in a video

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

The Osun state governor wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Since I joined, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well being of the people."

He added:

"Our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for future elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state."

Earlier in December, Adeleke formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter addressed to the chairman of Ward II in Sagba Abogunde, Ede North local government area (LGA) of Osun, Adeleke attributed his exit to the crisis within the national leadership of the PDP.

Read also

Rivers Governor Fubara resigns from PDP, defects to APC, gives reason

PDP leaders in a tense meeting as internal factional disputes threaten the party’s unity ahead of the 2027 elections.
PDP faces growing 2027 elections uncertainty as factional disputes escalate. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that since losing the 2015 general elections, the PDP, Nigeria’s ruling party for 16 years harking back to the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999, slowly began to lose influence.

By mid-2025, the PDP had been bitterly fractured into rival factions, with each side claiming legitimacy and trying to control national leadership, while its top political office holders, including governors, federal and state lawmakers and their allies, left in droves.

Political observers say Adeleke's resignation was a calculated move to guarantee a second term as governor.

Read more on Ademola Adeleke:

Remi Tinubu stops Adeleke from singing

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video surfaced showing what Remi Tinubu did to Governor Adeleke during the Ooni of Ife's coronation anniversary.

Read also

"I'll off your mic": Gov Adeleke’s wife pens message to Remi Tinubu amid drama with husband, Nigerians react

In the viral clip, the governor was singing on stage before giving his speech, but was interrupted by the First Lady of Nigeria.

Internet users reacted to Remi's gesture towards the governor and shared their observations about the trending incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
APCOsun StatePDPAdemola Adeleke
Hot:
Tito martinez Ballon d'or Bbnaij sultana Deep love messages Tyria moore