A video showing the moment Nigerian first lady Senator Remi Tinubu was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Osun has emerged online

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, also shared pictures from the event, which he described as a historic moment

The Nigerian first lady's new chieftaincy title has since generated buzz on social media, with netizens sharing different opinions

Nigerian first lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, was on Sunday, November 7, conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile-Oodua’ by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Sharing pictures from the event, which he called a historic moment in the celebration of his 10th coronation anniversary, the Ooni, via his official Instagram, stated that it beautifully reflected the glory of Nigeria's heritage, unity, and divine grace that has guided the throne of Oduduwa for a decade.

"It was with immense joy that our nation witnessed the installation of the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, as the Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile-Oodua. This sacred and symbolic role is befitting of a mother of honour, dignity, and service to our people. Her acceptance of this responsibility signifies a renewed commitment to the advancement of our cultural legacy and the strengthening of unity across our land," he added.

The ceremony was graced by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former first lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, among others.

Below is a video showing the moment the Ooni of Ife installed Remi Tinubu as a chief:

Ooni of Ife's Instagram post is below:

Reactions to Remi Tinubu's new chieftaincy title

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens queried why the Ooni didn't include a picture of Osun governor in his slides, read the below:

therealsojidan said:

"This is all shades of wrong.... Giving the first lady a title that cuts across yọruba land for being a first lady is nothing but patronising and political."

akeulatrendywears commented:

"Osun state governor is not featured in any of the slides? Omo this is humiliating

teebag_well wrote:

"Not a single picture of Governor Adeleke…. Not good enough."

mayttt75 said:

"Congratulations to her but she should learn decorum and be respectful. She disrespect an elected governor in his own state."

excanda_mirage commented:

"If you like carry church or mosque for head like gala …. The elites no send you."

triple4shotz wrote:

"Shay Governor no take any pics? abi y una no gree upload governor pics in any of d slides."

