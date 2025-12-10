Davido reacted after Gov Ademola Adeleke officially left the PDP for the Accord Party ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship race

The singer publicly declared loyalty to his uncle despite heated political debates surrounding the governor’s move

His statement is also coming after the viral Remi Tinubu–Adeleke exchange that dominated conversations nationwide

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has publicly reacted to the political shift involving his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The governor confirmed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party at a ceremony in Osogbo on Tuesday, December 9.

He is expected to run for a second term in the 2026 Osun governorship election under his new platform.

Davido publicly declares loyalty to his uncle despite heated political debates. Photos: @davido/@ademolaadeleke/IG.

Source: Instagram

The announcement immediately set the political space buzzing, especially among PDP loyalists who had long regarded Adeleke as one of the party’s strongest power holders in the South-West.

But while party faithful are still absorbing the development, Davido wasted no time making his position known.

Reacting shortly after the governor’s declaration, the singer confirmed where his loyalty stands.

Davido tweeted:

"MOLE 4+4 BEHIND YOU @AAdeleke_01 … WE MOVE ACCORDINGLY"

Adeleke’s move comes after viral Remi Tinubu incident

The governor’s defection comes on the heels of a widely discussed moment involving Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

A video from her coronation as Yeye Asiwaju of Ife Land showed the First Lady approaching Governor Adeleke while he was delivering his speech, urging him to wrap up.

The moment spread widely across social media, drawing sharp criticism from Nigerians who tagged her approach as unnecessary and disrespectful.

Read the tweet here:

Netizens react to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@OchayiChief shared:

"Normally I no be fan of politics but anything 001 say make we do, we do. We full behind you baba"

@Hundredd_C noted:

"Once na Adeleke matter, OBO go turn hype machine immediately. Loyalty dey choke."

@ImeAkan3 stated:

"Your uncle never achieve anything for 1st tenure but una dn dey sure of 2nd tenure already"

@DrVaries reacted:

"Winning a governorship seat in a state like Osun isn’t just about the candidate’s popularity or manifesto, the political party you’re running under plays a massive role too. Osun is a state where party structure, grassroots presence, and long-standing loyalty matter. People don’t just vote for the individual; they vote for the party they trust to deliver."

@EezyDv shared:

"Move with confidence..you worthy of it igwe,let those who speak against you see the sign that nothing can come close to your success...I love you bro"

Davido is the nephew of Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Chioma celebrates Davido on his birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer had come.

Source: Legit.ng