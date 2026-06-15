A Nigerian photographer shared a rare photo of Alexx Ekubo’s alleged burial setup and shared what he observed

This comes days after family and friends gathered to mourn the late actor at a service of songs ceremony held in Lagos

Sharing a photo from the purported venue of the actor’s burial in his hometown, the man pointed out something unusual

A Nigerian photographer who saw a rare photo of the arrangement made for the burial of Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, posted the picture online.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A photographer posts rare photo of Alexx Ekubo's burial setup and shares his observation. Photo: Nnaemeka Ikerionwu

Source: Facebook

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and plans are underway for his wake-keep and burial on the 17th and 18th of June at his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Man speaks about Alexx Ekubo's burial setup

On his Facebook page, Nnaemeka Ikerionwu shared a photo from the venue of the actor's burial, which showed his close associate, IK Ogbonna and other men.

In the clip, a white tent was erected, and the men appeared to be walking from the tent.

Sharing the photo, Nnaemeka said:

"I was hoping that Alex Ekubo's burial would be as simple as possible to reflect a painful exit but a giant Tent is up already. May his soul rest in peace."

See his Facebook post below:

Alexx Ekubo's burial: Reactions trail man's observation

Obaino Catalyst said:

"Omo naa last respect."

Comr Desmond Toby said:

"Ndi Igbo are very good at celebrating the dead than the living ,a death of a youngster that should be solemn and a sober reflective moment will be turned to carnival. However,if that’s what the family wants so be it."

Great Mayor said:

"Maybe Alex want it that way before he kpai beside Alex no small he knows people nd he might tell them how his burial go be m. Make e loud."

Nonso Promise said:

"So a married man of 40yrs old burial right should not be giving to him? If the family or friends decide to do it to this level how is't ur business for a married man in igbo land?"

Oluchi F. M. Emeji said:

"Do you know that people from all works of life sponsored his burial.The governor of Abia state supported the family too. Do you expect all those people to sit under the sun when they come?"

John Ujubuonu said:

"Omo this life eeeh, just try to dey alive that's all, men must wack na."

A photographer shares a rare photo of the setup for the event. Photo: Nnaemeka Ikerionwu

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng