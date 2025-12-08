A video has surfaced showing what Remi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, did to an elected governor during the Ooni of Ife's coronation anniversary

In the video, the governor was singing on stage before giving his speech, he began by praising God, and the first lady approached him to stop

Fans reacted to her gesture towards the governor, sharing their observations about the moment

The First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, faced backlash recently over her actions towards Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The two dignitaries attended the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, which took place over the weekend.

In a video making the rounds online, Governor Adeleke, who is known for his love for dancing, was on stage preparing to give his speech. He first sang some Christian songs to appreciate God before continuing with his speech. Just as he was about to stop singing, the First Lady approached the stage.

Remi Tinubu hands governor his speech

When she reached the governor, she asked, "Are we in church?" before handing him his speech and signalling with her hand, as if giving him two minutes to read it.

The governor continued singing, and the first lady returned, telling him something along the lines of, "I will turn off the microphone."

Fans react to Remi Tinubu and Governor Adeleke's video

Fans of the governor were upset with the first lady’s actions, calling them disrespectful toward a sitting and elected governor.

Many recalled incidents involving nursing students and the former senator’s alleged altercations while still a lawmaker, stating that, given her past actions, this latest incident did not surprise them.

However, a few others questioned how a governor could be singing when he was supposed to give his speech.

Reactions over Remi Tinubu's action

fans reacted after seeing what the first lady did to the governor of Osun state. Here are comments below:

@deekay_d.k shared:

"For real she doesn’t have the right… imagine doing that to an elected Governor , don’t forget nah Her husband them vote for not her."

@akin.jamez wrote:

"Since na money dem take dey buy anything for 9ja."

@ju_sapphire commented:

"A woman who can go physical as a senator, why are u all surprised?"

@blolade215 reacted:

"It’s nothing but a playful gesture, it’s not that deep."

@dozy0101 said:

"A very mgbeke-ish behaviour from una Remi !!!Total embarrassment to the Governor & he’s office !! Una Remi no de respect protocol ?? Kai imagine a 1st lady of a nation."

