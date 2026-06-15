Qualified Nigerian nationals are being invited to apply for a range of United Nations vacancies across different departments and global locations

Applications must be submitted directly through the official UN Careers portal before the stated deadlines, with no intermediaries or fees involved

The Permanent Mission of Nigeria emphasises that serving within the UN is a distinguished calling and encourages eligible citizens to take advantage of this opportunity

The Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York has announced several United Nations job openings available to qualified Nigerian nationals.

These positions are open for direct application through the official UN Careers portal.

Nigerian nationals apply for United Nations vacancies through the official UN Careers portal. Photo credit: BiancaOjukwu/SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for UN careers portal

Applicants must apply directly via the UN Careers portal. Search by the Job Opening (JO) number listed below and ensure applications are submitted before the deadline.

Late submissions will not be considered. Recruitment is managed solely by the respective UN hiring departments.

Current vacancies – June and July 2026

JO 278413 – P- Supply Officer (TJO), OHCHR, Geneva – Deadline: June 15, 2026 JO 278519 – P- Social Affairs Officer, ECLAC, Santiago – Deadline: June 15, 2026 JO 278603 – P-5 Field Security Coordination Officer, DSS, Geneva – Deadline: June 18, 2026 JO 278925 – P- Human Resources Officer, DMSPC/OHR, Bonn – Deadline: June 18, 2026 JO 278933 – P- Information Systems Officer, UNCTAD, Spain – Deadline: June 14, 2026 JO 274324 – P-4 Coordinator, EANET, UNEP, Bangkok – Deadline: July 2, 2026 JO 277250 – P- Human Resources Officer, DMSPC/OHR, Bonn – Deadline: June 22, 2026 JO 277287 – P-4 Human Resources Officer, DMSPC/OHR, Bonn – Deadline: June 22, 2026 JO 278109 – P- Security Coordination Officer, IIIM Syria, Geneva – Deadline: June 22, 2026 JO 278136 – P-4 Programme Officer, ESCAP, Bangkok – Deadline: July 3, 2026 JO 278363 – P-4 Architect (Fixed-Term Limited), UNOG, Geneva – Deadline: June 26, 2026 JO 278490 – P- Investigator (TJO), OIOS, New York – Deadline: June 26, 2026 JO 278889 – P- Human Rights Officer, OHCHR, Addis Ababa – Deadline: June 22, 2026 JO 278542 – P-5 Chief of Section, Information Telecommunications, UNON, Nairobi – Deadline: July 22, 2026 JO 278551 – P-5 Senior Legal Officer (TJO), IIIM Syria, Geneva – Deadline: June 16, 2026 JO 278752 – P- Coordinator, Remuneration Governance and Integration, UPU/PTC, Bern – Deadline: June 22, 2026 JO 278490 – P- Registrar, UNRWA, Amman – Deadline: June 22, 2026

TJO = Temporary Job Opening

Important notice to applicants

The Mission has issued a strong caution to Nigerian nationals:

“The United Nations does NOT charge any fee or demand any payment at any stage of the recruitment and application process…”

Applications must be submitted directly via the UN Careers portal.

The Mission cannot influence or expedite recruitment decisions.

Any suspicious solicitation should be reported to permnya@nigeriaunmission.org.

Applicants submit applications directly via the UN Careers portal without intermediaries or fees. Photo credit: UN

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s commitment to UN service

The Mission encourages all eligible Nigerian nationals to apply through legitimate channels. Serving the United Nations is described as a “distinguished calling,” and Nigeria is committed to supporting the increased participation of its citizens in the international civil service.

See the x post below:

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The deal provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, marking a significant turning point in efforts to end hostilities.

Source: Legit.ng