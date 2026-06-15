United Nations Careers Portal Opens New Job Opportunities for Nigerians
- Qualified Nigerian nationals are being invited to apply for a range of United Nations vacancies across different departments and global locations
- Applications must be submitted directly through the official UN Careers portal before the stated deadlines, with no intermediaries or fees involved
- The Permanent Mission of Nigeria emphasises that serving within the UN is a distinguished calling and encourages eligible citizens to take advantage of this opportunity
The Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York has announced several United Nations job openings available to qualified Nigerian nationals.
These positions are open for direct application through the official UN Careers portal.
How to apply for UN careers portal
Applicants must apply directly via the UN Careers portal. Search by the Job Opening (JO) number listed below and ensure applications are submitted before the deadline.
Late submissions will not be considered. Recruitment is managed solely by the respective UN hiring departments.
Current vacancies – June and July 2026
- JO 278413 – P- Supply Officer (TJO), OHCHR, Geneva – Deadline: June 15, 2026
- JO 278519 – P- Social Affairs Officer, ECLAC, Santiago – Deadline: June 15, 2026
- JO 278603 – P-5 Field Security Coordination Officer, DSS, Geneva – Deadline: June 18, 2026
- JO 278925 – P- Human Resources Officer, DMSPC/OHR, Bonn – Deadline: June 18, 2026
- JO 278933 – P- Information Systems Officer, UNCTAD, Spain – Deadline: June 14, 2026
- JO 274324 – P-4 Coordinator, EANET, UNEP, Bangkok – Deadline: July 2, 2026
- JO 277250 – P- Human Resources Officer, DMSPC/OHR, Bonn – Deadline: June 22, 2026
- JO 277287 – P-4 Human Resources Officer, DMSPC/OHR, Bonn – Deadline: June 22, 2026
- JO 278109 – P- Security Coordination Officer, IIIM Syria, Geneva – Deadline: June 22, 2026
- JO 278136 – P-4 Programme Officer, ESCAP, Bangkok – Deadline: July 3, 2026
- JO 278363 – P-4 Architect (Fixed-Term Limited), UNOG, Geneva – Deadline: June 26, 2026
- JO 278490 – P- Investigator (TJO), OIOS, New York – Deadline: June 26, 2026
- JO 278889 – P- Human Rights Officer, OHCHR, Addis Ababa – Deadline: June 22, 2026
- JO 278542 – P-5 Chief of Section, Information Telecommunications, UNON, Nairobi – Deadline: July 22, 2026
- JO 278551 – P-5 Senior Legal Officer (TJO), IIIM Syria, Geneva – Deadline: June 16, 2026
- JO 278752 – P- Coordinator, Remuneration Governance and Integration, UPU/PTC, Bern – Deadline: June 22, 2026
- JO 278490 – P- Registrar, UNRWA, Amman – Deadline: June 22, 2026
TJO = Temporary Job Opening
Important notice to applicants
The Mission has issued a strong caution to Nigerian nationals:
- “The United Nations does NOT charge any fee or demand any payment at any stage of the recruitment and application process…”
- Applications must be submitted directly via the UN Careers portal.
- The Mission cannot influence or expedite recruitment decisions.
- Any suspicious solicitation should be reported to permnya@nigeriaunmission.org.
Nigeria’s commitment to UN service
The Mission encourages all eligible Nigerian nationals to apply through legitimate channels. Serving the United Nations is described as a “distinguished calling,” and Nigeria is committed to supporting the increased participation of its citizens in the international civil service.
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.