Main Reason Governor Fubara Defected to APC from PDP Emerges in a Video
Politics

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • The governor explained that the move was to show full and open support for President Bola Tinubu
  • He stated that his supporters, who had stood by him through political challenges, would also join him in the APC

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor explained that the decision was made to show full support for President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Governor Gave Reason for Moving to APC

Speaking during the announcement, Governor Fubara said:

“We can’t support President (Tinubu) if we don’t fully identify with him, not just backyard support. Our decision this evening is that we are moving to the APC. Everyone here who have followed me, who suffered with me, our decision today is that we are moving to APC.”

The governor’s move marked a significant political shift in Rivers State, where he had previously been a member of the PDP. His statement suggested that loyalty to the president required full alignment with the APC rather than partial or indirect support.

Governor Fubara noted that his supporters, who had stood by him through political challenges, would also join him in the APC. He emphasised that the collective decision was taken to strengthen their political position and ensure unity with the ruling party.

See X post below:

Source: Legit.ng

Bola TinubuAPCRivers State
