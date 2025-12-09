Governor Adeleke’s wife Titilola sent a message to Remi Tinubu in the midst of the ongoing drama surrounding them

Legit.ng reported that the Osun state governor and the country’s First Lady had a clash in Ile - Ife during the Ooni of Ife’s event

Shortly after that, netizens were hit by an open message from Titilola addressing Mrs Tinubu, as they weighed in on it

Titilola Adeleke, the First Lady of Osun state, has sent an open message to Remi Tinubu following drama with her husband, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Recall that the country’s First Lady clashed with Osun State on Sunday in Ile-Ife during an event commemorating the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at which she was invested with the chieftaincy title of Yeye-Asiwaju of Ile Oodua.

Adeleke attended the occasion alongside various luminaries from across the country, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, current and former governors, senators, and traditional rulers.

During the celebration, the Osun governor went up to the podium to deliver a speech. He danced for a few seconds before starting to sing, as is his custom.

The first lady then approached him and said:

"I'll give you five minutes to finish your speech. The music is enough." Adeleke, however, continued to sing.

Mrs Tinubu returned to him and stated, "I'll switch off the microphone. Stop the music."

Videos of the incident ignited a series of hot takes on social media.

Titi Adeleke's message to Remi Tinubu

Hours after the clash, Adeleke’s wife, Titi, took to social media to congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu on being honoured as the Yeye Oodua of Yoruba Land, calling it a recognition of her positive impact and dedication to the people.

She warmly referred to her as “Mummy” in respect.

“I profoundly rejoice with the Mother of the Nation, Distinguished Senator (Dr) Oluremi Tinubu (CON), on her historic installation as the Yeye Oodua of Yoruba Land. This is another testament to your exemplary impact, virtues, and excellent dedication to serving humanity, uplifting lives, and communities across our country. Congratulations, Mummy!”

She also praised the Ooni of Ife, saying his leadership has brought significant development to Ife, Osun State, Nigeria, and particularly to the Yoruba people.

Mrs Adeleke’s words, however, seemed to annoy many online, as they expected her to be affected by the altercation her husband had with the senator.

Adeleke, Remi Tinubu ignite reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tari_la_parisienne said:

"You’re rejoicing with someone that disrespected your husband, this country is really a joke."

adiepena_sika_nsuo_ said:

"That’s what we call power play 🔥."

genteelomo said:

"Remi needs to go learn from Mrs Dolapo Osibajo and Shade Okoya how to carry herself and interact with others....she dey act as if she dey on drugs."

lamilekanayinde said:

"Stop rejoicing with a very disrespectful first lady."

johnjackson_555 said:

"So, what she did to your husband yesterday is acceptable? Really?"

iam_.evanstiger007 said:

"Una dey pay homage to who nor regard una lol 😆 even with money and influence whe una get chaiii man really pass man 😂😂😂😂😂."

btylawal said:

"Who's mother of d nation....Radarada."

azimiogie said:

"What happened in Ile-Ife was completely out of line. The First Lady telling a sitting, elected Governor that he has five minutes to speak or she will “off the mic” is not only disrespectful it is constitutionally wrong. A Governor is not a child. He’s a man, a father, a husband, and an elected leader with a mandate from the people. You don’t talk to an elected official like that in public, especially at a cultural event of national importance. Let’s be clear: The First Lady of Nigeria is not an elected official. She holds no constitutional office. She has no legal authority to dictate to Governors or threaten anyone with a microphone. That behaviour was textbook bullying and gaslighting, and it shows a serious lack of emotional discipline. This wasn’t a private event it was the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, attended by major national figures: The Ooni himself and his wives."

officialolaitan

"Which mother are you rejoicing with?"

ayokunlesheu said:

"You guys should stop 🛑 leave Mrs Adeleke alone that’s how a mother should do or react kudos to you ma 👏 Shey you guys want her act like werey lafin n wo werey ni 😂😂."

iamthemcglobal said:

"This is a woman of vurtue and honour 🎖. I celebrate you ma for this distinct act."

