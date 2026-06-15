Kebbi government has declared Tuesday, June 16, as a public holiday in the state in celebration of Hijrah, the Islamic New Year

Governor Nasir Idris approved the declaration of the holiday before it was announced by the permanent secretary on establishment, Hajiya Hafsat Tune

According to the statement, the announcement was to allow the people in the state, particularly the civil servants, to observe the new year

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has announced Tuesday, June 16, as a public holiday in the state, in commemoration of the celebration of the Islamic New Year. The period is expected to allow the people in the state, particularly the civil servants, to observe the Islamic New Year 1448 AH celebration.

The governor reportedly approved the declaration, which was announced in a statement by the permanent secretary on establishment, Hajiya Hafsat Tune, in a statement on Monday, June 15.

Kebbi governor declares Hijrah public holiday Photo Credit: @NasiridrisKG

Source: Twitter

The statement further read that the government offices in the state will be closed on that day and normal official activities are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, June 17, The Punch reported.

What is Hijrah all about?

Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, considered a significant event in Islamic history. The Hijrah calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with each month beginning on the new moon.

The Hijrah New Year is a time for reflection, introspection, and renewal for Muslims. It is an opportunity to seek forgiveness, make new resolutions, and strive for spiritual growth.

Muslims around the world mark the occasion with prayers, charity, and acts of kindness. It is also a time to remember the early Muslim community's struggles and sacrifices and draw inspiration from their courage and perseverance.

The new year, Hijrah 1446, will commence on Sunday, July 7, the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Hijrah calendar. The governors who declared public holidays in their states announced Monday because Sunday is the usual work-free day in Nigeria.

Nigerians react as Kebbi declares Hijrah holiday

However, Kebbi's declaration of a public holiday for the Islamic New Year has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Olushola Oriyomi Adebanjo alleged that terrorists always strike on public holidays:

"Those Boko boys go strike tonight, anything Muslim celebration like this, them dey always strike."

Alilu Ebiloma recounted his days as a corps member in Northern Nigeria:

"Serving in the North as a corps member is a very big flex. Public holiday upon public holiday. I'm not sure I served for 6 months out of the 11 months that I was to serve. During fasting, no school."

Kayblinks Blinks criticised the holiday:

"Islamic new year, nothing wey aboki no go show us for dis country called Nigeria."

Shedrack Gani criticised the holiday:

"See misplaced priorities nawa oo for this AREWA government."

You can read more comments on the announcement on Facebook here:

UAE declares a public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE is one of the Arab countries that is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in some public holidays.

The rest of the public holidays in the year 2026 in the UAE have been compiled as the people anticipate the approved national honours.

These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and the values.

Source: Legit.ng