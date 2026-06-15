WHO condemned xenophobic attacks in South Africa, citing deaths and displacement of foreign nationals

Tedros highlighted South Africa's betrayal of its history of solidarity against apartheid

The organisation called for justice and protection of human rights instead of vigilante violence

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has condemned the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, expressing concern over reported deaths, displacement and growing fear among foreign nationals.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the violence was deeply troubling, noting that hundreds of people had marched on Parliament while thousands of families had been forced to leave their homes.

Xenophobic Attack: WHO Breaks Silence Over Recorded Deaths, "Africa Deserves Better"

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He said the attacks had resulted in the deaths of at least five Ethiopians and five Mozambicans in Mossel Bay, with many others fleeing for safety.

“It is profoundly heartbreaking to witness another surge of xenophobic violence in South Africa this week,” Tedros said in an X post.

Tedros recalls Africa’s support during apartheid

The WHO chief described the situation as painful, saying South Africa’s history of fighting for freedom was built on support and solidarity from other African nations.

He recalled the role played by countries, including Ethiopia, during the struggle against apartheid, highlighting that African nations stood together in support of South Africa’s liberation movement.

“To see South Africa turn to xenophobia is a tragic betrayal of the country’s struggle for independence and freedom,” he said.

WHO urges justice over vigilante actions

Tedros called for disputes and grievances to be addressed through legal channels rather than violence or collective punishment.

He stressed that protecting vulnerable groups and respecting human rights remained essential for peace and stability.

“Disagreements and grievances must be addressed by the justice system and the rule of law, never through vigilante violence and collective punishment,” he said.

The WHO director-general urged an end to hostility, adding:

“Stop the hate. Protect the vulnerable. Uphold our shared humanity.”

Nigeria threatens strong retaliatory actions against South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government considered possible diplomatic and economic measures against South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu rejected claims that affected Nigerians were illegal migrants and said businesses and families had been targeted. President Bola Tinubu approved five evacuation flights as more than 1,000 Nigerians registered to return home voluntarily.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng