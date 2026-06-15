Nigerian Army has rescued Amina Abubakar, the widow of the late retired Major General Abubakar Rabe, who recently died in the custody of bandits

Recall that the retired general had spent two weeks in the captivity of the bandits after he was kidnapped along with his wife while they were going to a wedding

The death of the general gained widespread condemnation over the weekend, but his wife was rescued on Monday, June 15

Amina Abubakar, the widow of the late retired Major General Abubakar Rabe, has reportedly been rescued by the Nigerian army. This came barely 48 hours after the death of her husband was announced by their abductors.

The retired general was kidnapped on May 30, with his wife, around the Matazu area of Katsina, while on their way to a to. He was reportedly killed on Saturday, June 13.

Army rescues the widow of a general who died in the bandits' custody Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Bandits' demands to release the Army general

Daily Trust reported that the wife of the retired military general was seen in the trending video reading out the demands of the kidnappers, which included the release of their three members known as Aminu, Nasiru and Sani.

She explained that two of the detained terrorists were arrested in Jikamshi, and the third was arrested in Kano. She then appealed to the government of Katsina State and the leaders of the five local government areas to comply with the terrorists' demands so that she and her husband could be released.

Speaking briefly in the video, the retired army general called for efforts to ensure peace, adding that the terrorists have expressed their readiness for dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

However, Nigerian troops reportedly trailed the bandits and engaged them in a major gun duel, which led to the release of the widow. However, the full details of the incident were yet to be revealed as of the time of writing this report.

Nigerians react as widow of army general rescued

Meanwhile, the report has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Hon Nuhu Sada commended the military:

"While we commend the troops for the rescue, Nigerians should not have to rely on breaking news of kidnappings and rescues. Security architecture needs urgent overhaul, not celebration of emergencies."

Nigerians react as military rescues widow of retired general who died in custody of bandits Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Ibemere decried the insecurity in the country:

"It's really a shame on the black race. The white colonies treated us better than we treat ourselves. Look at how we have reduced the lives of people to that of animals."

Donpanacio commended the military:

"Good job to the gallant Nigerian military @HQNigerianArmy. God bless you all! Insha Allah, we will overcome this bandit madness and criminal gang! Nigeria is greater than all of us!"

Abubakar questioned the military operation after the death of the general:

"Nigeria, my country! Sometimes you wonder why this method wasn’t used earlier to rescue both of them. Quite unfortunate; wonder what kind of trauma she’s been through. May SWT forgive his shortcomings and grant him aljannah firdaus."

You can read more comments on X here:

List of former generals killed by bandits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has been faced with the challenges of insecurity for decades, with hundreds of lives lost and millions of properties destroyed.

Several serving military and other personnel of the country's security operatives have been killed, including retired generals.

The lingering insecurity has become a major topic of discussion in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng