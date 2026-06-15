Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife have expressed pride in their daughter following her latest feat on the international scene

The popular Nigerian pastor and his wife shared a video showing the moment their daughter was called on stage to receive her trophies

The video has stirred excitement from many of the cleric's followers as they celebrated his daughter

It was a moment of immense pride for the family of renowned Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International, as his daughter, Samara Eze, was named World Champion in the Junior Division of Storytelling at the Future Problem Solving International Conference.

Pastor Jerry and his wife Eno took to their social media pages to share a video showing the moment the announcement was made during a grand award ceremony in a packed auditorium.

NSPPD Pastor Jerry Eze shares video of daughter being crowned world champion. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

Samara, representing Prestonwood Christian Academy in Texas, emerged victorious ahead of competitors from Australia and California.

A clip showed the moment she was called upon to the stage, where she was handed her trophies.

Reacting, Pastor Jerry, who is the convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) online prayer platform, expressed gratitude to God.

“WORLD CHAMPION - FUTURE PROBLEM SOLVERS Jesus, we are beyond words How did we get here? El-Roi, we are grateful!" the cleric and his wife wrote in their caption.

Legit.ng reported that in 2025, Pastor Jerry Eze made headlines after he introduced his daughter, Samara, at a church event.

A clip captured the clergyman's beautiful daughter standing as she beamed with a smile. The highlight of the video was the moment Pastor Jerry joked about being ready to accept a bride price in the future.

Fans congratulate Pastor Jerry Eze and wife over their daughter's achievement. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video showing the moment Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter was crowned world champion is below:

Fans celebrate Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and followers of the renowned Nigerian pastor.

odochih commented:

"Congratulations 🎊 Samara, congratulations dearest Papa and Mama.@realjerryeze @enojerry22 .."

miss_lily02official wrote:

"Congratulations my midwives @realjerryeze @enojerry22 All I see is EL-ROIs promise for Global visibility and international recognitions Our season is changing indeed Amen EL-ROI EL-ROI EL-ROI WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST AMEN."

dorakayofficial commented:

"Proud is an understatement. Keep soaring, Samara, this is only the beginning! Congratulations World’s greatest Papa and Mama! We love you."

saphyr_z_realty wrote:

"It pays to serve God!!!!...Congratulations beautiful samara..Congratulations Papa and Mama."

bibii360 commented:

"Congratulations Samara, this is another testimony for nsppdians🙌. What God cannot do, does not exist."

iam_mrstoks reacted:

"I tap into this testimony.My children shall be global champions congratulations Samara."

What Pastor Jerry Eze said about Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze spoke about his plans to see Alexx Ekubo, only to hear about his tragic passing.

Pastor Jerry said he had planned with popular singer Nathaniel Bassey to go and see Alexx on Tuesday, but the actor sadly passed on Monday.

The cleric's comment sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens dragging him.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng