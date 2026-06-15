Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned a court judgment ordering the deregistration of the ADC and several other opposition parties

He argued that the ruling was delivered despite a subsisting Court of Appeal order staying proceedings and warned that it could undermine democratic governance

Atiku said the ADC would challenge the decision through legal means while urging Nigerians to defend democratic institutions

Abuja, FCT - Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned a court judgment ordering the deregistration of the ADC and several other opposition parties, describing the ruling as a threat to Nigeria's democratic system and political pluralism.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, by his senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku argued that the decision raised concerns about the rule of law and the future of opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reacts to a court ruling affecting the ADC and other opposition parties. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku raises questions over appeal court order

Atiku said the judgment was particularly controversial because it was delivered despite a reported subsisting order of the Court of Appeal staying further proceedings in the case.

According to him, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had on May 22 granted an application seeking to halt proceedings in the suit pending the determination of an appeal.

He argued that any action taken after the appellate court's order could undermine confidence in the judicial process and raise questions about adherence to established legal procedures.

"A stay of proceedings means every further step in the matter should be suspended pending the outcome of the appeal," the statement said.

The former vice president maintained that the ruling went beyond a dispute involving political parties and touched on broader issues concerning constitutional governance and legal certainty.

Atiku alleges pressure on opposition

The ADC presidential candidate said the judgment reflected what he described as a wider effort to weaken opposition parties before the next electoral cycle.

Atiku accused the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of focusing on political rivals instead of addressing insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment and rising living costs affecting Nigerians.

He claimed opposition parties were increasingly facing pressure from state institutions, warning that democratic competition could be undermined if alternative political platforms were weakened.

The presidency has not publicly responded to Atiku's claims.

Atiku calls for vigilance

Despite the court ruling, Atiku urged ADC members and supporters not to lose faith in democratic processes.

He said the party would continue to pursue legal and constitutional avenues to challenge the judgment and defend Nigeria's multi-party political system.

The former vice president also called on the judiciary, civil society organisations, media groups and citizens to remain vigilant in protecting democratic institutions.

According to him, the struggle transcends partisan interests and concerns the preservation of democratic freedoms and voters' ability to choose among competing political alternatives.

ADC deregistration: Battle heads to the courts

The controversy is expected to deepen legal and political debates surrounding the status of opposition parties as preparations gradually begin for the 2027 elections.

Atiku insisted that no political actor could override constitutional provisions or extinguish the aspirations of Nigerians seeking political alternatives, adding that the ADC would continue its legal challenge against the ruling.

Atiku accuses President Tinubu of focusing on political rivals instead of addressing insecurity and other issues affecting Nigerians. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

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Atiku's aide reacts as court orders deregistration of ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Ibe, Atiku's aide, accused President Tinubu of being behind the court judgment that ordered the deregistration of the ADC and others ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the deregistration of the ADC and four other political parties over their failure to meet the constitutional requirements for political parties in the country.

In the ruling, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the deregistration with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng