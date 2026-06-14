Senator Adams Oshiomhole accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of personal interest in NNPC and nepotism in staffing

Oshiomhole defended his comments regarding NNPC staff, asserting the Senate's apology was unnecessary

The APC lawmaker believes Akpabio's actions are aimed at undermining his Senate Presidency ambitions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Adams Oshiomhole alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has a personal interest in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited

Oshiomhole alleged that former NNPC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mele Kyari employed Akpabio’s daughter in a juicy position she probably didn't merit.

He stated this while reacting to the Senate’s decision to disown Mele Kyari's arrest warrant.

The lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial distric in the 10th National Assembly made this allegation after last week's clash in the Senate.

Oshiomhole said it is not in the Senate’s right to apologise for calling NNPC staff thieves because he made the statement and not the Senate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmaker stated this while speaking on Seun Okinbaloye’s political podcast "Mic On” on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Senator Oshiomhole further stated that there are ongoing plans to demarket him ahead of the next Senate Presidency election.

He said Akpabio is trying to destroy his image by projecting him as a controversial figure, but what he doesn't appreciate is that the leadership of the Senate is in the hands of God.

According to Oshimhole, if Akpabio has his way, he would lock him out of the Senate.

The former Edo state governor claimed this is because Akpabio has misled himself into thinking that he is probably the devil he knows.

He further stated that there are many agents Akpabio doesn’t know, and the 11th Senate will not be the 10th Senate.

Oshiomhole said the Senators are grovelling about Akpabio’s style of leadership.

"If Akpabio has his way, he would lock me out of the Senate because he has misled himself into thinking that I’m probably the devil he knows.

"However, there are many agents he doesn’t know, and the 11th Senate will not be the 10th Senate. Senators are grovelling about his style of leadership."

Oshiomhole predicts winner of 2027 election

Recall that Oshiomhole claimed that the 2027 elections posed no challenge for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Oshiomhole strongly criticised Peter Gregory Obi's leadership on Anambra state security issues.

The former APC national chairman predicted President Tinubu's landslide victory despite opposition candidates.

Oshiomhole's reckless attacks on NNPC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that energy correspondent Dr Adeyemi Adegbola warned that unverified allegations against NNPC could harm Nigeria's investment image and discourage foreign capital.

He argued that debates surrounding the national oil company should be driven by evidence, due process, and transparent investigations.

Adegbola also said investor confidence will become increasingly important as NNPC pursues reforms and prepares for possible future capital market activities.

Source: Legit.ng