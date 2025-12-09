Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu, and Governor Ademola Adeleke have continued to make waves over a viral video of them at an event

While some netizens have accused the first lady of disrespecting the governor, Oyemyke shared a contrary view

The social media personality explained why the exchange was a normal interaction, further sparking reactions online

UK-based influencer and comedian Abisoye Olukoya Michael, aka Oyemyke, has described the viral exchange between Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Governor Ademola Adeleke, as a normal interaction.

This comes as Remi came under fire after she intervened while Adeleke broke into song during his speech at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Osun state.

The short video captured Adeleke on the podium where he was to deliver a speech at the event where Remi was conferred with a chieftaincy title.

However, instead of delivering his address immediately, the Osun governor, well-known for his love for dancing and singing, launched into a brief chant, which saw the first lady walk towards the podium.

She gestured lightly to the governor and whispered to him to proceed with his statement. However, the exchange has been considered disrespectful by some social media users on X.

Reacting, Oyemyke argued that it was a normal interaction among uncles and aunties in Yoruba land. According to him, the first lady had no intention of disrespecting the governor.

"Let’s not make mountains out of molehills pls, whilst I understand where people are coming from that she shouldn’t have done that in front of a camera, I don’t think the intention was to disrespect him. She might’ve been carried away but I have seen this script many times btw Yoruba aunties and uncles," Oyemyke added in the caption.

Reactions trail Oyemyke's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as some netizens disagreed with the social media personality's opinion. Read the comments below:

flowzki commented:

"oh i initially thought it was his wife didn’t even know it was tinubu’s wife it’s a normal interaction tho, it wasn’t done to disrespect him whatsoever."

wavy_tycoon said:

"Omo, if you know Yoruba auntie-uncle energy, you know this is pure normal interaction."

Bamidele__Felix commented:

"But you guys were convulsing when Peter Obi referred to Ladoja as brother forgetting that they're political buddies."

ThatMrAkanbi commented:

"Ogbeni Oyemyke I disagree on this one - this might be a normal playful thing, as an internal gathering, inner caucus things, then it’s understandable, they joke and laugh. But here, they’re all here at official capacity; this is an official event. There should be courtesy."

depanther77 said:

"He didn't take it personal but his face changed."

IchieOnodugo commented:

"Kai!!! You people should stop portraying Yorubas in poor light just to defend rubbish. There is no constitutionally constituted authority attached to the President's wife. She disrespected the office and person of an elected Governor. That's madness

SaintBlade01 commented:

"una go finally turn this Nigeria to family and friends Which one be they know each other and you can’t know when to play familiarity."

Isaac Fayose reacts to Remi Tinubu, Adeleke's video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that online commentator Isaac Fayose also reacted to the mild drama that occurred at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife a few days ago.

He questioned whether the video was AI, as it seemed too ridiculous to be real.

Isaac also suggested that the First Lady's actions might have been a result of Governor Adeleke refusing to align with her party.

