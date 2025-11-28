Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no opposition ahead of the 2027 election

Governor Okpebholo said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is even more popular than him in Edo State

He said residents of Edo State are for President Tinubu and the people will thank him with their votes in the 2027 general election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - Governor Monday Okpebholo has declared that he is willing to resign if President Bola Tinubu fails to deliver Edo State in the 2027 presidential election.

Okpebholo said Tinubu’s rising popularity with his own initiatives has solidified the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state.

The governor said the APC faces “no real opposition” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while speaking during an interview on AIT.

The governor declared that the APC now dominates Edo’s political landscape.

“Asiwaju is even more popular than me here now because Edo people already know that what I’m doing is because of Asiwaju’s impact.

“You will see the kind of result that will come out from here because there’s no opposition in Edo.”

Okpebholo cited the recent bye-election results in Esan as proof of the APC’s growing strength.

He insisted that residents of Edo state “will thank Asiwaju with their votes”.

“Did you see the bye-election? We’ve never produced the kind of results we produced in Esan. The Esan and Edo people have not even told Asiwaju thank you, and how will they? It’s going to be the votes.

“Everybody is for Asiwaju. The people will thank him with their votes. If he does not win, I’d resign.”

2027 election: Atiku fires Tinubu's APC

Recall that Atiku Abubakar cautioned the Lagos APC against worrying about his political choices, stressing that it should be more concerned about the true age of its leaders.

The former Vice President said APC Lagos showed hypocrisy and intellectual laziness by mocking him over his decision to officially join the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, November 27, Atiku insisted that his political relevance is not in question at all.

Read more stories on the 2027 election:

2027 election: Primate Ayodele speaks on delay

Legit.ng also reported that Northern states have been hit hardest by insurgents, together with banditry and kidnapping, alongside murderous herder-farmer clashes.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act decisively over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, before it is too late.

General elections will be held in Nigeria in early 2027, with incumbent president Bola Tinubu widely expected to run for a second term.

Source: Legit.ng