Ahead of the 2027 elections, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Atiku formally registered as a member at Jada Ward 1 in Jada local government area (LGA) of Adamawa state

Subsequently, the Nafiu Bala-led faction of the ADC disowned Atiku’s registration in Adamawa, insisting he is not yet a recognised member of the party

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Yola, Adamawa state - The crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (APC) deepened on Monday, November 24, as the Nafiu Bala-led faction disowned Atiku Abubakar’s registration.

The ADC faction's stance came hours after Atiku, an ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, formally joined the ADC, the party adopted by a coalition of opposition politicians to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Controversy as ADC faction refuses to acknowledge Atiku Abubakar’s registration ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku confirmed his defection in a post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a picture of himself holding his ADC membership card with the caption: “It’s official.”

ADC faction rejects Atiku’s membership

But reacting, Bala insisted that the former vice president is “not yet a recognised member.”

In a statement signed by the ADC director of media and public affairs, Christopher Okechukwu, the faction declared the exercise “illegitimate” and in violation of the party’s internal procedures.

The Punch quoted Okechuwku as saying:

“This registration was conducted through individuals who are not recognised by the ADC’s National Headquarters and therefore lack the authority to register new members.

“We have consistently urged Mr Abubakar to complete his registration with the duly constituted and authentic party executives in his locality, a step he has yet to take.”

Furthermore, the faction warned that Atiku’s move could be part of a “broader strategy to leverage the ADC while awaiting reconciliation with the PDS,” adding that similar patterns had been observed in the past.

Okechukwu urged Atiku to follow due process, saying the ADC “is not a vehicle for personal ambition but a movement committed to democratic renewal,” and assured him of full membership rights once he registers properly.

The dispute comes as the ADC continues to battle a leadership crisis, with a case before the federal high court challenging the legitimacy of David Mark’s national leadership, a case the party says must be settled before integrating new coalition partners.

