Commercial motorcyclist Yehuza Umar was reportedly killed by a police officer along the Iseyin-Oyo road, triggering outrage among the Hausa community

Hausa protesters, mainly bikemen, blocked major roads and barricaded a police station in Iseyin, disrupting movement and escalating tensions

Oyo State Police PRO, Olushola Olayinka, stated that the situation was under control amid growing concerns over police conduct

Oyo state - Anger has erupted in Oyo state following the reported killing of a commercial motorcyclist, Yehuza Umar, allegedly by officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 2, along the Iseyin-Oyo road near the NIKO area, sparking outrage among members of the Hausa community resident in the area.

Breaking: Anger, protest as Hausa community protests police killing of kinsman in Oyo

Source: Original

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the victim, said to be from Zamfara state, was travelling north when he was struck with the lower part of a rifle by a police officer, an action believed to have led to his death.

Protesters block roads and police station

In response, members of the Hausa community, particularly commercial motorcyclists, staged a protest by blocking major roads with their motorcycles, disrupting both vehicular and pedestrian movement.

The demonstrators also barricaded the entrance to a police station in the area, intensifying the standoff and raising concerns over public order.

Sources confirmed that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at FADOK Hospital in Iseyin.

Police say situation under control

Reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Command, Olushola Olayinka, assured that security agencies were managing the situation.

He stated that “the situation is under control,” even as tensions linger within the community.

Community unrest underscores growing concerns

The incident has further heightened concerns over police conduct and community relations, with residents calling for clarity and accountability over the circumstances surrounding the death.

Authorities are yet to release a detailed statement on the incident as investigations are expected to continue.

Source: Legit.ng