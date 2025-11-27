Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the national working committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has ratified the decision of the Kogi state executive committee to expel Leke Abejide, a member representing Yagba federal constituency in the house of representatives.

Abejide, from Kogi state, was sanctioned for alleged acts of indiscipline.

ADC NWC expels President Bola Tinubu's campaigner Leke Abejide ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credits: Elder Leke Abejide, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu campaigner Abejide expelled by ADC

According to a statement by Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC's national spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the opposition party's NWC announced its decision at the end of a meeting held at the party's national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 27.

The ADC vowed not to condone indiscipline among its members as it sets its sights on democratically unseating President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

ADC's statement reads:

"The party reaffirmed that it would not tolerate any acts of indiscipline from its members as it seeks to build a party governed by discipline, character, and integrity.

"Furthermore, the party also directed the state leadership of the party to ensure that all vacant positions in the ward, local governments, and state executives of the party are filled in accordance with the approved transition guidelines that were earlier issued, ahead of the congresses whose timeline would be announced soon."

It would be recalled that in August, ADC's state working committee (SWC) in Kogi state suspended Abejide, along with four other party members.

The SWC also directed them to appear before the NWC for a further hearing.

At the time, Abejide had issued a statement where he affirmed that as the party’s lone and highest elective office holder, he remains a member of the “original ADC” in Kogi state and at the federal level, not what he termed as the “Kangaroo Coalition ADC “with the intent to seize the party.”

In the same vein, during an August interview on The Mic on Show podcast, Abejide explained that he unapologetically supports President Bola Tinubu because he does not want his people to “waste their votes.”

Read more on Leke Abejide:

2027: ADC speaks on election plans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC said it can win the 2027 presidential election even if it does not have any serving governors.

Senator Nazif Gamawa, the party’s national vice chairman, made this remark while speaking to journalists in Bauchi.

Gamawa stated that not having governors would not stop the party’s chances, pointing out that former President Muhammadu Buhari (now late) once defeated an incumbent without governors supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng