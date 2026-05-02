A video of Lateef Adedimeji and his wife arriving in Nigeria with their triplets has surfaced online days after the actor announced the good news

The actor shared that he is now a father and added that his wife welcomed a set of triplets

Fans are excited to see them in Nigeria as they congratulate the couple and shower prayers on the newborns

Congratulations have poured in for Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his family as he and his wife arrive in Nigeria with their triplets.

The actor had shared the good news of becoming a father a few days ago, as rumours about him having a child had been trending online.

Reactions as Lateef Adedimeji, wife arrive Nigeria with their triplets as plush video trends. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

In the video that surfaced online, the actor was seen carrying one of the boys while his wife also held another child. They were in the company of a woman who appeared to be a doctor, as she was wearing a lab coat.

The actor was seen making a call while they waited for a car to pick them up at the airport. Other people were also in their company, possibly to welcome them or assist them on arrival.

Fans pray for Lateef Adedimeji, wife as they arrive Nigeria with their triplets. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Lateef Adedimeji and family

Fans reacted after seeing the video of the couple and their triplets in Nigeria. They showered prayers on the family while also criticising those who had mocked them over childlessness in the past.

Many expressed surprise at the news, noting how the actor and his wife had been waiting for a child for some years before being blessed with triplets.

Recall that the couple had previously been mocked over childlessness, a situation the actor once spoke about in an interview.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's babies' arrival

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@houseofyomama stated:

"The God that fetches water with basket to disgrace the bucket take all.the glory."

@msbee_starrplus commented:

"I remember someone not inviting me for her daughter's birthday because i didnt have a child then, omo I nearly enter groumd that year. Thank God for making it possible."

@realtrishia said:

"Women make the most derogatory comments. Fiaahhh."

@____chioma shared:

"Congratulations. I’m next in line for this triplets miracle 2 boys 1 girl."

@kemiashefonlovehaven wrote:

"But some people get bad mouths sha...haba! This person is cursed."

@abibiencharge reacted:

"God's great, no one can tell me otherwise . When you are mocked , he then show himself God."

Toyosi Adesanya welcomes baby after 19 years

Legit.ng had reported that after years of anticipation, Toyosi Adesanya and her husband had officially joined the league of parents, welcoming a beautiful baby girl.

The couple’s victory was made possible through a surrogate journey that began in 2024, a path they navigated with the help of specialized medical support.

Her colleague, actress Biola Bayo, broke the news with an emotional post, revealing the hidden details of the couple's fertility journey. Fans were happy for the couple; they showered the newborn with prayers and blessings.

Source: Legit.ng