Atiku Abubakar cautioned the Lagos APC against worrying about his political choices , stressing that it should be more concerned about the true age of its leaders

The ex-Vice President said APC Lagos showed hypocrisy and intellectual laziness by mocking him over his decision to officially join the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, November 27, Atiku insisted that his political relevance is not in question at all

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, opposition leader Atiku Abubakar has described as 'hollow and ill-considered' a statement by the Lagos state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku’s senior special assistant on public communication, and obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday evening, November 27, the presidential hopeful criticised Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC spokesperson, for attempting to mock him over his decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku Abubakar tackles President Bola Tinubu’s APC, urging the ruling party to be concerned about their leader’s age and identity. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku hits back at APC

Atiku's media office said:

"As usual, the Lagos APC displayed its trademark hypocrisy, selective amnesia, and intellectual laziness.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar’s political journey is public, transparent, and fully documented. His age is known, his parents are known, his educational records are intact, and his public life can be traced from childhood to national prominence without the need for forensic experts, private investigators, or sworn affidavits to reconcile conflicting identities. This already places him miles ahead of their paymaster who, by all reasonable public evidence, is well past 90, yet insists on clinging to power and is already scheming for a second term."

The statement continued:

"Party mobility is not a crime; identity fraud is. Atiku’s decision to collaborate with the ADC is driven by conviction, nation-building, and a shared democratic vision — not desperation. Only those accustomed to treating political parties as private estates will find such collaboration confusing.

"The Lagos APC should stop pretending to be concerned about Nigeria’s future. Their real fear is simple and understandable: Atiku Abubakar remains the single most formidable, experienced, and prepared leader in the country today. His moral stamina, political clarity, and national acceptance continue to expose the emptiness of the APC’s propaganda and the illegitimacy of the regime they serve."

It concluded:

"If the APC is looking for a man defined by “restlessness, panic, and desperation,” they need not look far. He is in the Villa — struggling to govern, struggling to appear coherent, and struggling to convince Nigerians that he is the age he claims to be. Rather than issuing unintelligent statements, the Lagos APC should direct its energy toward explaining the collapsing economy, the insecurity consuming the country, the hardship imposed on citizens, and the human suffering that has become the lasting legacy of their party. Atiku Abubakar’s political relevance is not in question. The competence and credibility of their paymaster is."

