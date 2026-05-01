Doris Ogala has made a post in defence of actress Rosy Meurer amid her marriage saga with Olakunle Churchill, her husband

She also threw a subtle jab at an unnamed person, while fans challenged her to be bold enough to mention the person’s name

They went on to name the person and dragged Ogala over her claims whil reacting to what she said about Rosye Meurerhad

Doris Ogala has reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer’s marriage.

The couple had unfollowed each other and had been sharing details about what went wrong in their marriage, with Churchill stating reasons for the rift with his wife.

reactions as Doris Ogala defends Rosy Meurer amid Churchill’s saga, alleges witch-hunt activists. Photo credit@dorisogala/@tontolet/@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, Ogala noted that she does not support husband snatching, but insisted there is more to what people can see with their eyes.

According to her, a man, whom she refused to mention by name, is allegedly in a “boiling pot,” and the person holding him captive has said there is no going back. She added that her post was for those who understand spirituality.

Doris Ogala speaks further on Rosy Meurer

Also in her post, the actress stated that if people knew what was going on, they would not be laughing at Meurer over her marriage crisis.

She added that the spirit controls the physical and alleged that witchcraft has now entered the church.

Ogala also claimed that her own marriage ended because her husband was allegedly snatched by another woman.

Doris Ogala reacts to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s saga. Photo credit@dorisogala

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Doris Ogala’s post

Reacting, fans took sides and dragged her over her claims. Some questioned why Meurer was being accused of husband snatching, while others asked what Ogala herself did, noting that her own situation happened long ago.

Others also questioned her claims about witchcraft, referencing her past marriage.

Recall that Ogala and Tonto Dikeh are not on good terms, as Ogala had made several allegations against the actress and evangelist months ago.

She had also alleged involvement in dark practices and claimed a recording was used to obtain money from a clergyman.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's post

Fans taunted Dorsi Ogala over her post and asked her questions about the people she was referring to. Here are comments below:

@doublecharisma wrote:

"We will laugh Aunty, when Rosy took over , you did not call it witchcraft o."

@prettydamzel2 shared:

"Na u b the witch for here try dey rest u no dey tire."

@ohikuherbals commented:

"They wont know that this marriage did not end today... they dont know what is being done behind closed doors and from the social media eyes...... after the evil is don out there,they come to social media to pretend and play the innocent card. Tomorrow may be far but its very near,cos everything will still come to light no matter how long it takes."

@patzeecutebaby reacted:

"But when Rosy took over her husband, what did you called it please? Na witch dey know witch, trust me."

Rosey Meurer dragged over video amid saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy Meurer shared a post about her alleged marital crisis, and it didn’t go down well with her fans.

The actress reportedly unfollowed her husband as both continued to share cryptic messages online.

She was dragged over her video, as many reminded her of things she had said about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, before they unfollowed each other.

Source: Legit.ng