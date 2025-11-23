Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State - The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been lambasted for sabotaging the ongoing rescue of 24 abducted female students of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga.

The Kebbi APC Youth Forum urged security agencies to investigate the opposition's role in insecurity

The group condemned the Zamfara PDP’s criticizing Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle’s deployment, as “heartless, wicked, and tantamount to giving comfort to terrorists.”

The Chairman, Comrade Nasiru Maga, made this known in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi and made available to Legit.ng

“While our daughters are spending another terrifying night in the bush, Governor Dauda Lawal and his media thugs are busy typing press releases to frustrate the rescue mission just because the man leading the operation is their political enemy.

“This is no longer politics; this is dancing on the blood of innocent children.”

The youths accused Governor Lawal of repeatedly plotting to have President Bola Tinubu sack Matawalle out of “sheer jealousy and bitterness,”.

The forum said the latest press release was the PDP governor’s revenge for failing to remove the minister.

The group said Governor Lawal promised to end banditry in Zamfara State within two months during his 2023 campaign

The forum lamented that two years later, the state has become “the undisputed capital of kidnapping, mass murder and highway robbery in the North-West.”

“Criticising a rescue operation ordered by the President and executed by security forces while schoolgirls are still in captivity is a national security offence. We demand that Governor Dauda Lawal, his spokesman, and every PDP official who signed or endorsed that wicked statement be invited for questioning without delay.”

The group expressed total confidence in Matawalle, whom they described as “the same man who crushed bandits when he was governor of Zamfara.”

“We are confident that within days, Dr Bello Matawalle will bring our 24 daughters home alive. No amount of distraction from failed politicians like Dauda Lawal will stop him.”

Kebbi abduction: Tinubu is deeply troubled

Vice President Kashin Shettima assured families of Kebbi abducted schoolgirls that President Tinubu is deeply troubled by the tragic incident.

He said the Federal Government vows to use all instruments of state to rescue the girls and bring perpetrators, including killers of Vice Principal and General Uba, to justice.

Shettima, who was speaking in Kebbi State, acting on President Tinubu’s directive, conveyed his profound sympathy to the parents and the state government.

Kebbi govt releases names of abducted schoolgirls

Legit.ng also reported that the Kebbi State government released the names of 25 schoolgirls abducted from Maga Secondary School.

The officials clarify that all victims are Muslim, countering a US lawmaker’s claim that the abduction happened in a Christian enclave.

The government called for calm and caution against statements that could inflame religious tensions.

Source: Legit.ng