ADC says it can win the 2027 elections without any serving governors, citing Buhari’s past victory

The Party invited sidelined politicians and promised fair participation, unlike other parties with high nomination fees

ADC also pledged youth inclusion, fair governance, and urged citizens to secure PVCs and vote wisely

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it can win the 2027 general elections even if it does not have any serving governors.

Senator Nazif Gamawa, the party’s National Vice Chairman, made this remark on Monday, November 24, while speaking to journalists in Bauchi.

He said not having governors would not stop the party’s chances, pointing out that former President Muhammadu Buhari once defeated an incumbent without governors supporting him.

“The people already believe in a new political movement, and ADC is that hope. We are ready to give them a strong alternative,” Gamawa said, as stated by The Punch.

He also said the ADC is not facing internal problems and invited politicians who feel sidelined in their parties to join the ADC.

Unlike other parties, which charge high fees for nomination forms, the ADC will give all serious Nigerians a fair chance to participate. Gamawa, who previously served as Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, said the party leaders are working to position ADC for success.

He promised that if the party came to power, it would govern fairly and in the interest of the people. Gamawa, however, urged citizens to get their Permanent Voter Cards and vote in the elections, reminding them that voting is both a right and a responsibility. He warned that Nigeria would continue to face poor leadership if voters did not make wise choices.

Gamawa also criticised how politics in the country has been controlled by a few individuals and said the ADC is committed to supporting young people who want to take part in leadership and political activities.

Atiku joins ADC in new political shift

In a related development, Legit.ng reports that ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar will formally register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) today, November 24, in Adamawa state.

Sources say he’ll pick up his party membership card in Ward 1, Jada LGA, marking the end of months of speculation.

His entry comes after delays tied to a lack of valid party cards, now resolved under the ADC’s new national leadership.

Four ways ADC can defeat APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the now main opposition platform aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, needs specific things in place to make their plan successful.

To succeed, the ADC must maintain unity, resolve internal zoning disputes, attract influential figures like former President Goodluck Jonathan, and present a clear plan addressing insecurity, economy, and governance challenges.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi have declared interest in contesting the ADC ticket, showing the need for cohesion to prevent factionalism that could weaken its chances against the APC.

