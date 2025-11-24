Northern states have been hit hardest by insurgents, together with banditry and kidnapping, alongside murderous herder-farmer clashes

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act decisively over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, before it is too late

General elections will be held in Nigeria in early 2027, with incumbent president, Bola Tinubu, widely expected to run for a second term

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has advised President Bola Tinubu to suspend all political activities and tackle insecurity squarely.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, November 23, Primate Ayodele disclosed that insecurity can delay the 2027 elections, stating that the president has to address it urgently to avoid more crises for the nation.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns of a factor that may delay the 2027 elections and sends a key message to President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ayodele warns of likely 2027 election delay

The cleric explained that if there is any politician who is engaging in political activities at the moment, it means he or she does not care about human lives.”

The INRI church founder said:

“Suspend every political campaign and activities for now. Let us deal with insecurity for now. If anyone is doing any political activity, it means he does not care about human lives.

"Tinubu should not fear anybody. He needs to act before it is too late. Time is running out, and if care is not taken, insecurity can delay the 2027 elections”.

Furthermore, Ayodele warned President Tinubu to listen to the advice of the Department of State Services (DSS) and key security agencies.

He said:

“Tinubu must listen to the advice of DSS and security operatives. There is hands of Esau in the system; the government must act immediately.

"The killing of our soldiers is not a good sign; it is a shame to the Nigerian military.”

President Bola Tinubu says nothing worries him more than Nigeria's security crisis. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that there have been renewed attacks on communities in the north.

Many people have been killed in the conflict, which has so far displaced hundreds.

On social media, several Nigerians expressed indignation at the government’s failure to stop the bloodshed despite repeated promises. People called for a political will to tackle the country's lingering security challenges.

