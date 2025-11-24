2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Mentions 1 Thing That Can Delay Polls, Sends Key Message to Tinubu
- Northern states have been hit hardest by insurgents, together with banditry and kidnapping, alongside murderous herder-farmer clashes
- Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act decisively over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, before it is too late
- General elections will be held in Nigeria in early 2027, with incumbent president, Bola Tinubu, widely expected to run for a second term
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has advised President Bola Tinubu to suspend all political activities and tackle insecurity squarely.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, November 23, Primate Ayodele disclosed that insecurity can delay the 2027 elections, stating that the president has to address it urgently to avoid more crises for the nation.
Ayodele warns of likely 2027 election delay
The cleric explained that if there is any politician who is engaging in political activities at the moment, it means he or she does not care about human lives.”
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The INRI church founder said:
“Suspend every political campaign and activities for now. Let us deal with insecurity for now. If anyone is doing any political activity, it means he does not care about human lives.
"Tinubu should not fear anybody. He needs to act before it is too late. Time is running out, and if care is not taken, insecurity can delay the 2027 elections”.
Furthermore, Ayodele warned President Tinubu to listen to the advice of the Department of State Services (DSS) and key security agencies.
He said:
“Tinubu must listen to the advice of DSS and security operatives. There is hands of Esau in the system; the government must act immediately.
"The killing of our soldiers is not a good sign; it is a shame to the Nigerian military.”
Alleged Christian genocide: “Why Tinubu is yet to meet with US President Donald Trump”: Federal govt explains
Legit.ng reports that there have been renewed attacks on communities in the north.
Many people have been killed in the conflict, which has so far displaced hundreds.
On social media, several Nigerians expressed indignation at the government’s failure to stop the bloodshed despite repeated promises. People called for a political will to tackle the country's lingering security challenges.
Read more on Nigeria's security challenges:
- Insecurity: Nigerian police take new action in Kano border
- Top 10 causes of insecurity in Nigeria and solutions to them
- Senate urges President Tinubu to approve 100,000 military recruitment to confront insecurity
Sani bemoans lingering terrorism menace
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with terrorism and banditry.
Sani stated that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.
According to the ex-federal lawmaker, Nigeria’s defence and security apparatuses, in the past, did not dedicate themselves to the service.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.