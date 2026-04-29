The APC crisis in Ogun state has taken a new dimension as Governor Dapo Abiodun announces his next plan after leaving office in 2027

Governor Abiodun made the announcement while speaking at a stakeholder meeting in the Ijebu area of Ogun on Tuesday, April m28

The governor also took a jibe at one of his predecessors, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and recounted his support for the former governor since 2003

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has announced his plan to become a senator after leaving office in 2027. The governor made the announcement during a stakeholder meeting in Ijebu on Tuesday, April 29.

In a viral video, the governor said he will be contesting for the Ogun East senatorial district seat, a position currently occupied by Gbenga Daniel, a two-term former governor of the state.

Governor Abiodun announces senatorial ambition amid rift with Gbenga Daniel Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

APC Crisis: Dapo Abiodun vs Daniel

Recall that Governor Abiodun and Daniel have recently been having public outbursts against each other, and their rift was one of the major internal crises rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

While speaking at the meeting, Governor Abiodun recounted his previous support for the former governor, adding that he was the first to congratulate him when he won the party's ticket in 2003 under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), even though he contested against him.

He also said he gave him his support and forced other strong opponents to step down for him to achieve his senatorial ambition in the 2023 election, thus, expected the former governor to step down for him as well as the 2027 general elections approach.

Nigerians react as Abiodun declares senatorial ambition

However, the video of Governor Dapo has begun to generate reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

PragmaticDB backed the governor's claim:

"Dapo Abiodun is right. OGD was not a frontrunner to clinch that Senate ticket in 2022 if not for DA influence to force Sen Mustapha esp to step down. OGD eventually went ahead to work for PDP at Guber election in 2023 after he won as senator. Anyways, I don't see him winning."

Dapo Abiodun got Nigerians talking after planning to contest against Gbenga Daniel Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

Alli Olabisi said Abiodun and Daniel should step down for the young ones:

"Which conscience? My mum is from Ogun East, and these 2 men have been governors. What exactly are they looking for in the Senate that they didn't get as Governors? Both of them should get out jor, àwōn agbalagba tón se langba langba."

Dare said both should go and contest their popularity at the party's primaries:

"Governor Dapo Abiodun should understand that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics; go and test two of us to see who has the capacity and popularity once again."

Bheejay said they should both leave politics:

"All of them are just doing rubbish!! Even if he has a conscience, he should get lost, leave politics and get himself useful in the real world. 1 taste of government power and money, they all want to d!e there!"

You can see the video of the governor on X here:

Obasanjo's daughter declares bid for Ogun governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prof Iyabo Obasanjo, former senator and ex-Ogun state commissioner for Health, declared her intention to contest the 2027 Ogun state governorship election on the APC platform.

The epidemiologist and daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo returned to active politics after about 15 years following sustained pressure from supporters.

The former lawmaker ruled out a return to the Senate and confirmed the governorship as her only political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng