Victor Osimhen has shared his thoughts about the ongoing debate between Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise

The two players are among the best right-wingers in the world and have dominated the headlines this season

As always, fans have started a debate on who is the better player between the Barcelona and Bayern stars

Victor Osimhen has shared his thoughts about the ongoing debate on who is the better player between Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise this season.

Yamal is highly rated as one of the best players in the world, having broken onto Barcelona's first team since he was 15 under head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Victor Osimhen speaks on the debate between Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

Olise caught the attention of scouts and football coaches since his days at Reading FC and kept his momentum going at Crystal Palace and joined Bayern Munich.

The two have obviously been among the best left-footed wingers in the world this season, dazzling in La Liga and Bundesliga as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen speaks on Yamal vs Olise debate

Galatasaray striker Osimhen has weighed in on the debate between Yamal and Olise this season, even though he was diplomatic with his response.

“That's a tough one. Permit me to pick both. These guys are unique in their own craft. I think they're almost similar because they use the same foot,” he told Berneese in a quick fire session.

“The way they read the game is different, so picking one is doing a huge disservice to the other. I'll go for both.”

He likened the debate to the greatest football comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, admitting he never picked one over the other and is grateful to have witnessed them.

“It's the same thing with Messi and Ronaldo. I go for both. I've never chosen any of them individually. Those two guys have been up there for almost 20 years,” he added.

“Some people compare, but for me, I love both, and I have to thank them for what they've done for football.”

Comparing Olise and Yamal’s stats

Yamal finished second in the Ballon d'Or ranking in 2025, behind winner Ousmane Dembele. He is in the conversation yet again alongside Michael Olise.

The teenager, before his season-ending injury, had 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 matches in all competitions for Barcelona this season, as noted by Transfermarkt, helping them close in on La Liga title.

The UEFA Champions League eluded Barcelona yet again this season after Atletico Madrid knocked the Catalan club out in the quarter-final.

Michael Olise has 20 goals and 29 assists in 49 matches in all competitions this season. According to Sofascore, he is the only player with more than 20 goals and assists in Europe’s top-five leagues this season.

Bayern Munich remains in contention for the UEFA Champions League despite losing the semi-final first leg to Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal will star at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by EyesWideOpen.

Source: Getty Images

The two players will be on the biggest stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada when they represent Spain and France.

Why Olise rejected Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Michael Olise could have been Victor Osimhen’s international teammate, but he rejected, according to former coach Gernot Rohr.

Rohr confirmed that he and his assistant, Tunde Adelakun, scouted Olise in 2021 when he was still at Reading, but his mind was made up on playing for a European country.

Source: Legit.ng