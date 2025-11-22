Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Peter Obi Breaks Silence on Nnamdi Kanu’s Life Imprisonment
Politics

Breaking: Peter Obi Breaks Silence on Nnamdi Kanu’s Life Imprisonment

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Peter Obi has said the concerns raised by the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, "were not unheard of"
  • The opposition leader was reacting to the Abuja division of the federal high court’s decision to condemn Kanu to life imprisonment for terrorism charges
  • Obi, who disclosed that he was displeased with the All Progressives Congress (APC) government's handling of Kanu’s case, called for reconciliation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - 48 hours after the much-followed trial at the Abuja high court, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has insisted that Nnamdi Kanu should "never have been arrested".

Obi, a 2027 presidential hopeful and member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, described the life imprisonment handed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader as "unfortunate".

Labour Party's Peter Obi comments on IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence
Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, reacts to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s life imprisonment. Photo credits: Favour Michael Kanu, Mr. Peter Obi
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanu was on Thursday, November 20, convicted at the federal high court in Abuja after being found guilty on all seven counts filed against him by the Nigerian government. He was arrested in Kenya in 2021 and brought back to Nigeria under controversial circumstances.

The trial judge, James Omotosho, consequently sentenced him to life imprisonment for terrorism.

Omotosho also ordered that he be prevented from having access to mobile devices and broadcast equipment except under the watch of security operatives.

Obi reacts to Kanu’s life sentence

Reacting to the judgment, Obi cautioned Nigerian authorities not to promote division with their actions,

He said in a statement he shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"I have always maintained that Mazi Kanu should never have been arrested. His arrest, detention, and now conviction represent a failure of leadership and a misunderstanding of the issues at stake. For years, I have consistently argued that dialogue, constructive engagement, and inclusive governance offer the path to lasting peace."

Peter Obi calls for dialogue over IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu’s conviction
Peter Obi says Nnamdi Kanu’s conviction may aggravate tension in the south-east region. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi
Source: Facebook

Obi added:

"The concerns Kanu raised were not unheard of. The issues for which he demanded solutions were not insoluble. It only required wisdom, empathy, and a willingness to listen. In any functional society, such grievances are met with dialogue and reforms aimed at strengthening unity."

Furthermore, Obi argued that the handling of Kanu’s case "mirrors the government as a man trapped in a hole, but who, instead of looking for a way out, keeps digging deeper."

He warned:

"It worsens not only the government’s predicament but also the nation's collective condition."

Obi asked the presidency, the council of state and "credible statesmen" to push for cohesion and inclusivity by 'rising to the occasion and finding a lasting solution' to the conflicts created by the agitation for a 'Biafran' nation.

Kanu reacts to Omotosho’s decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kanu said Justice Omotosho's verdicts against him are "rubbish".

Kanu said the judgment is not based on law, but on sentiments.

Aloy Ejimakor, legal consultant to Kanu, has vowed to challenge the life sentence handed to the IPOB leader by the federal high court in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng

