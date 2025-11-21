Portable questioned why Cubana Chiefpriest did not confront Tinubu directly over Nnamdi Kanu’s imprisonment

He criticised the socialite for allegedly collecting money from Seyi Tinubu while speaking on sensitive political matters

The musician insisted that ultimate power belongs to God and the government, not any individual or influencer

Nigerian singer Portable has taken aim at socialite Cubana Chief Priest following the latter’s open letter to President Bola Tinubu regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s life imprisonment.

In the viral letter, Chiefpriest warned Tinubu that he would never secure up to 10,000 votes from the South East in 2027 if Kanu remained in jail.

He also told the President to either appeal the judgment or prepare to leave the Villa in 2027.

Taking to the comment section on social media, Portable fired back at Chief Priest, questioning why he did not confront Tinubu personally when they met in May.

The singer wrote:

“But you forgot to tell him when you snap a picture. Who tell you say Tinubu go win?"

The singer criticized the businessman for allegedly collecting money from Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, while issuing such warnings.

The singer implied that it was contradictory to speak boldly on political matters after benefiting financially from the family.

He added:

“You no fit get power pass Nigeria government. After God na Government. Odala Igbo man. You go dey fight for your own pocket, your brother dey prison. You forgot to tell Seyi Tinubu say your brother dey prison after you don collect money chop for where you no work."

Read the open letter here:

Portable faces backlash over comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@holuwasheun.dada.klinzofficial:

"@portablebaeby na Igbo man go first give u ur biggest bag 💼 for promotion u ur head and understand the situation in Nigeria,most northerners they kill dem go catch dem put dem into rehab then join into military but MNK wey e own no reach like them them put am for prison"

@localslick:

"@portablebaeby me go kpie you bro ... I swear mark my words..make I catch you "

@fa.ve534:

"@portablebaeby mad man you no fit read Abi you think say na Yoruba language him Dey write so"

@kingmafee:

"@portablebaeby who be this mumu , men dey reason this drunk dey here dey talk like fuuul wey him be"

@acharaman1:

"Dear @cubana_chiefpriest i write this early morning to inform you that you have chosen a great place in Paradise (Ala Igbo) I write to inform you that you have separated your from doom and failure will be very far from you."

@stanley4u2025:

"@portablebaeby u belong to d zoo,ode so nnamdi kanu no b ur bro too as a nigeria ewu"

@henrygodfrey78:

"@portablebaeby Dem say make you go find where you go thief keke"

