Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest warned President Tinubu about a major political consequence tied to Nnamdi Kanu’s imprisonment

He claimed that no presidential vote from the Southeast in 2027 is possible unless one major action is taken

His lengthy message, filled with emotion and blunt honesty, is already pushing Nigerians into deep conversations across social media.

Socialite and nightlife influencer, Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to the sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja, a ruling that has intensified tension and raised fresh debates, and the political future of the South East.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity barman stated that as long as Nnamdi Kanu remains behind bars, Tinubu should forget about meaningful electoral support from the South East in the 2027 presidential election.

Cubana Chiefpriest warns President Tinubu about a major political consequence tied to Nnamdi Kanu’s imprisonment. Photos: Bola Tinubu, Nnamdi Kanu, Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

He wrote,

“President… as long as MNK remains in jail, you cannot and will never get up to 10,000 votes in Southeast come 2027”

He emphasised that this was not a political attack, but a warning from someone who considers himself friendly to the administration.

The businessman urged Tinubu to appeal the judgment and get it right. He insisted that keeping Kanu imprisoned was damaging the relationship between the government and the region.

He questioned the loyalty and courage of South East ministers, describing them as individuals who were too afraid to tell the President the truth.

He also accused political elites of prioritizing personal gains over genuine service to the region.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Cubana CP's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@mustardseedaba:

"We Dey for you nwanne , let the truth hurt them all, blessings on blessings salute to you"

@chinenye_emmaculate:

"Most scary part is how Nigeria is bleeding and our supposed president is campaigning for 2027"

@h0llaola:

"Even with the way the country is, we still have people supporting the government for the next election? We deserve our leaders"

@asmamah_:

"So if dem release nnamdi them go still vote for tinubu next season is that what he mean?"

@officialbrowne0.1:

"I won’t be surprised if they attack his businesses in the nearest future even though he actually doesn’t have a business."

@dr_echebiri_ikechukwu:

"When CP talks wisdom and intelligence go just dey like water. What a man. So much respect for you CP."

@forte_haven_synergy:

"While you are thinking about how true votes guarantee winning an election, they already know the other route. I’m sure the circle is saying within them “this one thinks it’s by their vote we got here”. They got machineries in place to rig them in."

Cubana Chiefpriest claims that no presidential vote from the Southeast for Tinubu in 2027. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Cubana CP's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

Source: Legit.ng