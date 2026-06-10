Breaking: Stage Collapses at Osun Political Event, Gov Adeleke Reportedly Affected, Video Trends
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun state - Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun, alongside his sister, Modupe Adeleke, the governor's chief of staff, Kazeem Akinleye, and other state officials, reportedly fell when the stage they were seated on collapsed.
According to Vanguard, the incident occurred during the inauguration of Adeleke’s re-election canvassers held in Ijebu-Jesa, Ori-Ade local government area (LGA) of Osun state, on Wednesday, June 10.
In a video seen by Legit.ng, the stage appeared overcrowded, with several political stakeholders and security operatives also on it.
The collapse reportedly left some members of the Accord Party and officials with varying degrees of injuries, although the condition of the governor remains unclear as security operatives quickly assisted him and other dignitaries off the damaged stage.
Following the incident, the programme was abruptly brought to an end, according to The Nation.
The trending video can be watched below via X:
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.