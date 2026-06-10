Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun, alongside his sister, Modupe Adeleke, the governor's chief of staff, Kazeem Akinleye, and other state officials, reportedly fell when the stage they were seated on collapsed.

According to Vanguard, the incident occurred during the inauguration of Adeleke’s re-election canvassers held in Ijebu-Jesa, Ori-Ade local government area (LGA) of Osun state, on Wednesday, June 10.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the stage appeared overcrowded, with several political stakeholders and security operatives also on it.

The collapse reportedly left some members of the Accord Party and officials with varying degrees of injuries, although the condition of the governor remains unclear as security operatives quickly assisted him and other dignitaries off the damaged stage.

Following the incident, the programme was abruptly brought to an end, according to The Nation.

The trending video can be watched below via X:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng