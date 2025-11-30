Nnamdi Kanu: "How to Make Peace in Southeast", Analyst

Nnamdi Kanu's sentencing has continued to generate reactions from some Nigerians, sharing different views about the development

Kanu, an embattled leader of the proscribed IPOB, was handed multiple sentences, including life imprisonment, by the Federal High Court in Abuja

Reacting to the development, Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, called for dialogue for peace to return to the southeast

The sentencing of the estranged leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has continued to generate reactions from Nigeria. Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, said solving insecurity in the southeast goes beyond legal means.

The Federal High Court on Thursday, November 20, handed down multiple prison sentences to Nnamdi Kanu, including life imprisonment on Counts 1, 4, 5 and 6, all tied to terrorism-related offences. The court also imposed 20 years’ imprisonment on Count 3 and 5 years’ imprisonment on Count 7, both without the option of a fine.

According to the judgment, Nnamdi Kanu is to be denied any access to digital services, including phone, laptop, tablet, etc. The ruling noted that Kanu would only have access to the aforementioned on the discretion of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Nigeria, as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country, has faced lots of agitation for secession. The agitations have been led by individuals in contemporary Nigeria, and some of them have been jailed, including Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB.

Soon after independence, the agitation for secession was the number one factor that led to the country's civil war, which lasted for two and a half years, leading to the death of several children and women.

Reacting to the sentencing, Victor described the development as a sensitive case that should be handled with care. He called for action that is beyond legal judgment, but dialogue to bring lasting peace in the southeast region. He maintained that the issue in the region raised the question of fairness, inclusiveness and the management of separatist agitation.

He said:

"The sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu remains a sensitive and polarising issue. For some Nigerians, the judgment represents the government’s attempt to enforce law and order and prevent activities that can threaten national unity.

"For others, the decision raises questions about fairness, political inclusion, and the best way to handle separatist agitations.

"What is clear is that a legal verdict alone cannot solve the deeper grievances in the Southeast. Lasting peace will require both justice and meaningful dialogue, so that security measures are matched with political solutions."

