President Bola Tinubu's media aide, Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed how the kidnapped members of the CAC in the Eruku community of Kwara were rescued

Onanuga made the disclosure while speaking in an interview on Monday, November 24, a day after the victims were rescued

The presidency credited the DSS, the secret police and the military for carrying out the rescue mission

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, has disclosed that the military, alongside the Department of State Service (DSS), worked together to rescue the 38 Kwara worshippers from their kidnappers.

The worshippers were abducted when bandits attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a community in Kwara state, which shares a boundary with Kogi state. Three people were killed in the attack on Tuesday, November 18, in the Ekiti local government area (LGA) of the north-central state.

Presidency says DSS and military rescue Eruku church members Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

However, President Tinubu announced their rescue on Sunday, November 23 and reiterated his commitment to the security of all Nigerians, irrespective of their faith.

Speaking on the rescue operation on Arise TV on Monday, November 24, Onanuga explained that it was a combination of efforts between the secret police and the military.

His statement reads in part:

"Security agencies have systems for tracking these criminals, allowing them to monitor developments in real time. They reached out to the kidnappers and demanded the release of the victims, and they complied, aware of the consequences of defying government directives."

Eruku church attack: Nigerians react as presidency speaks

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the revelation by the presidency. Below are some of their reactions:

imjustgodfrey commented:

"I tried stooping low to understand and agree with him... But I'm still in shock at his response."

larrhy_moore expresses shock about the revelation:

"I wasn't conscious that my mouth is open until after 2 minutes of watching him speak. This is despicable."

Presidency speaks on the rescue of Eruku church members Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

fingerchops reacted:

"Hmmmnnnn... Na afoshe dem take follow them talk. Oga oooo. They were like, "Adamu, bring back those people, or else I will show you pepper", and they ran to return them."

muonehi speaks on the attacked church:

"Hmmnh. Where really are we in this country? No wonder church service was held peacefully in the church, knowing that their members were safe."

bukapinch alleged that the government paid ransom:

"Big lie! You guys paid ransom, and you know it. So you made contact, and they released captives and no consequences for their crimes? So if I rob a bank and you ask me to return the money and I do, then I will go free? Is that it?"

See the video of Onanuga's interview here:

Prophet Ayodele issues warning on security

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, warned Nigerian security agents to pay close attention to some states across the nation.

According to the Lagos-based cleric, terrorists are planning to attack several states, especially in the northern part of the country.

Source: Legit.ng