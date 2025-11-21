Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu expressed optimism that Nnamdi Kanu’s release could be achieved through political means

His remarks followed the Federal High Court in Abuja sentencing the IPOB leader to life imprisonment

Kalu assured Nigerians that all hope was not lost, urging calm while political solutions were explored

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, expressed optimism that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would be freed through a political approach.

His comments came shortly after a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment on November 20.

Kalu stated that all hope for Kanu’s freedom was not lost. He explained that a political solution was being pursued to ultimately secure his release, stressing that the matter had previously been hindered by ongoing court proceedings.

Confidence in president Tinubu’s role

The Deputy Speaker expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s willingness to listen to the pleas of well-meaning Igbo leaders. He noted that the president would not be averse to considering a political resolution to the matter.

Kalu urged the people of the South East and Nigerians at large to remain calm, assuring them that efforts were ongoing to secure Kanu’s freedom.

Call for calm and unity

In his remarks, Kalu said:

“It is now time to explore political solutions that had been hindered because the matter was before the court. But now that the court has finished, it is time to intensify request for the President’s intervention and we are sure that the President is not averse to it. We are going to get it. All hope is not lost. Our people should remain calm.”

The Deputy Speaker’s statement highlighted a renewed push for dialogue and political negotiation, signalling that the case may shift from the courtroom to the political arena.

Deputy Speaker Kalu

Benjamin Okezie Kalu is the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, elected on June 13, 2023.

He represents the Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Born on May 5, 1971, in Bende, Abia State, Kalu is a lawyer and politician with decades of public service experience.

Before becoming Deputy Speaker, he served as Spokesperson and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs in the 9th Assembly.

