Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu Expressed Optimism on Nnamdi Kanu’s Release After His Sentencing
- Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu expressed optimism that Nnamdi Kanu’s release could be achieved through political means
- His remarks followed the Federal High Court in Abuja sentencing the IPOB leader to life imprisonment
- Kalu assured Nigerians that all hope was not lost, urging calm while political solutions were explored
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, expressed optimism that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would be freed through a political approach.
His comments came shortly after a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment on November 20.
Kalu stated that all hope for Kanu’s freedom was not lost. He explained that a political solution was being pursued to ultimately secure his release, stressing that the matter had previously been hindered by ongoing court proceedings.
Confidence in president Tinubu’s role
The Deputy Speaker expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s willingness to listen to the pleas of well-meaning Igbo leaders. He noted that the president would not be averse to considering a political resolution to the matter.
Kalu urged the people of the South East and Nigerians at large to remain calm, assuring them that efforts were ongoing to secure Kanu’s freedom.
Call for calm and unity
In his remarks, Kalu said:
“It is now time to explore political solutions that had been hindered because the matter was before the court. But now that the court has finished, it is time to intensify request for the President’s intervention and we are sure that the President is not averse to it. We are going to get it. All hope is not lost. Our people should remain calm.”
The Deputy Speaker’s statement highlighted a renewed push for dialogue and political negotiation, signalling that the case may shift from the courtroom to the political arena.
Deputy Speaker Kalu
Benjamin Okezie Kalu is the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, elected on June 13, 2023.
He represents the Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Born on May 5, 1971, in Bende, Abia State, Kalu is a lawyer and politician with decades of public service experience.
Before becoming Deputy Speaker, he served as Spokesperson and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs in the 9th Assembly.
NYSC finally opens up on Ben Kalu's certificate
Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the NYSC certificate of Hon Benjamin Kalu, the honourable member-elect representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia state.
Kalu, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Deputy Speaker seat of the House of Reps, was issued a certificate of confirmation by the NYSC.
Checks by Legit.ng revealed that the Deputy Speaker was among the dignitaries who attended the 50th Anniversary and 37th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar, where he delivered a keynote address titled “Our Gown in Town and in Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centered Education, The Mandate of Our Universities, 2025-2075.”
Source: Legit.ng
