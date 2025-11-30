The Federal High Court in Abuja handed multiple sentences to the estranged leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu

Justice James Omotosho of the trial court handed multiple sentences to Kanu after being convicted of terrorism

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, welcome the ruling and gave his reason, while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court handed a life sentence to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), instead of the death penalty following his conviction on terrorism charges on Thursday, November 20.

Recall that the prosecution in the case involving Kanu, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, had urged the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, to sentence the leader of the banned IPOB separatist group to death.

Prosecutor demands capital punishment for Kanu

Awomolo argued that, given Nnamdi Kanu was found guilty of counts 1 to 6, he should be handed capital punishment. According to the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that is 'the only sentence that the lordship will enforce.'

The judge noted that while the law allowed for the death penalty, he opted for mercy, citing teachings from the Holy Book. Justice Omotosho added that Kanu’s detention must reflect the seriousness of the sentence while ensuring his protection.

He ruled that he should not be kept at Kuje Correctional Centre, stating that the facility would not achieve the intended purpose of the sentence.

Analyst speaks on Nnamdi Kanu's sentencing

Reacting to the ruling, Omotayo Yusuf, an analyst in an interview with Legit.ng, welcome the development, noting that the estranged IPOB leader had the opportunity to defend himself but failed to do so. His statement reads:

"Frankly, I think the sentencing of Kanu, and this might be coming from the strong place of bias about how he has been going about his Biafra campaigns, which has led to the death of hundreds of people in the southeast region, I welcome the sentencing, it is constitutional.

"However, a few people have rightfully talked about the ripple effect of the sentencing and what it might cause for the security of the region. They've also called on the federal government to intervene by issuing a pardon or whatever the case may be.

"But I don't think that his sentencing is wrong, legally or constitutionally. He has his days in court, he has the opportunity to defend himself through legal means, which we all know he rejected at some point, but I think it is fair when you consider the number of people who have died as a result of his utterances."

Court explains why Kanu would not serve his sentence at Kuje

