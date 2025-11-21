Nnamdi Kanu Speaks on Justice Omotosho’s Decision, Video Goes Viral
- Nigerian-British pro-Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, has said Justice James Omotosho's verdicts against him are "rubbish"
- In a proceeding on Thursday, November 20, Justice Omotosho sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment following his conviction on terrorism charges
- Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said the judgment is not based on law, but on sentiments
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering judicial matters in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The federal high court, Abuja, sentenced separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu to life in prison after convicting him on seven charges related to “terrorism” in a years-long trial.
In his ruling on Thursday, November 20, the judge, James Omotosho, said prosecutors proved that Kanu’s broadcasts and orders to his now-banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group incited deadly attacks on security forces and citizens in Nigeria's southeast region.
During Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Omotosho ordered Kanu out of the courtroom after he became unruly.
As reported by The Cable, the judge had dismissed three fresh motions filed by Kanu, describing them as unmeritorious, after the case was adjourned for judgment.
As the court prepared to deliver its ruling, Kanu insisted that proceedings could not continue because he had not yet filed his final written address.
Raising his voice, he accused the judge of bias and claimed that Omotosho did not understand the law.
In response, the trial judge ordered that Kanu be removed from the courtroom.
While being taken out, Kanu continued to shout and curse.
As he was being escorted out of the courtroom, he turned back and said:
“God will punish you, now and forever. Let it be on record. Any judgment given in this court is rubbish. Ask Omotosho, where is the law? Ask Omotosho, 'where is the law'?
The viral video can be watched below:
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer plans appeal
Meanwhile, Aloy Ejimakor, legal consultant to Kanu, has vowed to challenge the life sentence handed to the IPOB leader by the federal high court in Abuja.
Ejimakor spoke shortly after Justice Omotosho sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment on counts one, four, five, and six, instead of a death sentence.
Channels Television quoted the lawyer as saying:
“We are heading to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal is the only court in this country that sits as a jury. We will ask the justices to check what happened today."
The rise of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB
Once a relatively obscure figure, Kanu, 58, came to national prominence in 2009 when he started Radio Biafra, a platform that called for an independent state for the Igbo people, broadcast to Nigeria from London, United Kingdom (UK).
Though he grew up in Nigeria's southeast geopolitical zone, where he attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Kanu moved to the UK before graduating and acquired British nationality.
In 2012, he set up IPOB, a movement demanding independence for people of Igbo ethnic extraction.
IPOB was banned as a terrorist organisation in 2017. Its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), has been accused of killings and other acts of violence in recent years.
Abia lawmaker pleads for Kanu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an Abia state lawmaker in the house of representatives, Obi Aguocha, has pleaded for mercy during Kanu's final judgment.
Aguocha, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South federal constituency, emotionally appealed during the court's proceedings.
Source: Legit.ng
