Members of the United Against Terror Movement staged their third peaceful march in Abuja this week, calling for stronger action against terrorism, insecurity and corruption

Participants urged government officials, political leaders and citizens to work together rather than engage in partisan blame games

Organisers said the country's security challenges require collective national responsibility and sustained public engagement

Abuja, FCT - For the third time this week, members of the United Against Terror Movement took to the streets of Abuja on Thursday, June 11, urging Nigerians to unite against terrorism, insecurity and corruption, which they described as growing threats to the country's stability and development.

The peaceful solidarity march drew participants from different backgrounds who walked through parts of the capital city carrying placards and calling for stronger cooperation among government institutions, political leaders and citizens.

Okai Austin, co-convener of the United Against Terror Movement, says insecurity and corruption have become major national challenges. Photo Usman Okai Austin

Source: Facebook

Participants said the country's security challenges had claimed lives, displaced communities and created hardship for ordinary Nigerians, stressing that addressing the crisis requires a united national response.

End blame games, focus on solutions

Speaking during the march, demonstrators appealed to political actors and public officials to move beyond partisan disagreements and focus on practical measures to improve security across the country.

They argued that persistent insecurity has affected families, businesses and local communities, making it increasingly difficult for many Nigerians to go about their daily lives without fear.

The protesters also called for improved coordination among security agencies and stronger support for efforts aimed at combating violent extremism and criminal activities.

Organisers stress national responsibility

Okai Austin, co-convener of the United Against Terror Movement, said insecurity and corruption had become major national challenges that require collective action rather than political divisions.

"Insecurity and corruption have become heavy national burdens that require action beyond political lines," he said.

According to him, tackling terrorism and corruption should be viewed as a shared responsibility involving government, civil society, community leaders and ordinary citizens.

He said sustained public engagement and national unity would be essential in supporting efforts to restore peace and strengthen public confidence in the country's institutions.

The march marks the third demonstration organised by the group this week, highlighting growing public concern over security challenges facing Africa's most populous nation.

Participants in the United Against Terror Movement's solidarity march walk through Abuja, calling for stronger action against insecurity and terrorism. Photo credit: Usman Okai Austin

Source: Facebook

Tinubu releases fresh declaration on terrorism in Nigeria

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s determination to confront Nigeria’s security and economic challenges. He, however, insisted that the country will not 'surrender' to terrorism, banditry or any form of criminal intimidation.

The message was conveyed on Sunday, June 7, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, during a national inter-denominational church service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, as part of events marking Democracy Day.

Speaking on behalf of the president, Akume said Nigeria’s 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule reflected the courage of citizens and pro-democracy advocates who fought for the restoration of civil governance. He paid tribute to the June 12 heroes, noting that many paid a heavy price in defence of democracy, including imprisonment, persecution and loss of life.

Source: Legit.ng