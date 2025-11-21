Actor Prince Eke stated that Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence is not justice, but a planned political strategy

The actor hinted at a 2027 agenda, alleging Kanu’s release may be used to negotiate Igbo votes

His comments ignite conversations online as Nigerians debate politics, fairness, and trust

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke, has shared his thoughts on the life imprisonment sentence handed to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, insisting it is far from justice.

Eke’s comment followed the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who convicted Kanu on all seven charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The ruling, which included multiple life sentences and additional years without an option of fine, shook many Nigerians, but Eke believes there is more to the story.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor stated that the sentence is part of a broader political calculation. According to him, the government is banking on 2027 as the “big reveal.”

He stated:

“Let us call it what it is. MNK’s life sentence was a political stunt. They plan to release him in 2027 and use his freedom to bargain for Igbo votes. This isn’t justice. It’s exploitation. Nigerians are awake. We see the script, and we’re not fooled.”

Eke suggested that many Nigerians have become more politically aware and can recognize when decisions are motivated by strategy rather than fairness.

He emphasized that justice should be justice, not a bargaining chip for elections.

To many online users, his message echoed sentiments of distrust and frustration over the perceived politicization of judicial matters in the country.

The actor is the latest celebrity to have reacted to the jailing of the IPOB leader.

Cubana Chiefpriest warns Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest, also reacted to the sentencing.

He stated that as long as Nnamdi Kanu remains behind bars, Tinubu should forget about meaningful electoral support from the South East in the 2027 presidential election.

“President… as long as MNK remains in jail, you cannot and will never get up to 10,000 votes in Southeast come 2027”

He emphasised that this was not a political attack, but a warning from someone who considers himself friendly to the administration. The businessman urged Tinubu to appeal the judgment and get it right.

He insisted that keeping Kanu imprisoned was damaging the relationship between the government and the region.

He questioned the loyalty and courage of South East ministers, describing them as individuals who were too afraid to tell the President the truth. He also accused political elites of prioritizing personal gains over genuine service to the region.

Prince Eke alleges Nnamdi Kanu’s release may be used to negotiate Igbo votes. Photo: Nnamdo Kanu.

Source: Twitter

VDM calls for Tinubu's resignation over Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman has joined other celebrities in reacting to the verdict given to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, VDM said the judgment passed on Kanu was simply a distraction for Nigerians.

He explained that the ruling came at a time when the country was boiling with tension and citizens were complaining about rising insecurity.

