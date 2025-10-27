Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Tinubu Meets New Service Chiefs in Aso Rock, Details Emerge
Politics

Breaking: Tinubu Meets New Service Chiefs in Aso Rock, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • The newly appointed service chiefs have arrived at the Presidential Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the new military heads at Aso Rock on Monday, October 27, 2025
  • Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu sacked and replaced service chiefs on Friday, October 24, 2025, amid an alleged coup attempt to overthrow him from office

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the newly appointed service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu announced the sacking of service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

Read also

Glowfux 2025 unites stars as Yeni Kuti, Tunji Sotimirin, others champion celebration of humanity

The new military heads arrived at the forecourt of the Villa around 4pm on Monday, October 27, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, the new service chiefs arrived in a black Mercedes van piloted by a green Toyota Land Cruiser.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede; Maj-Gen W. Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral I. Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke, Chief of Air Staff; and Maj-Gen E.A.P. Undiendeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared video of the meeting via his X handle @DOlusegun.

"President Bola Tinubu meets with the newly appointed Service chiefs at the State House, Abuja."

Nigerians react as Tinubu meets new service chiefs

NOSAKHARE @nosa_fred

ADC guide preside well right there lol COAS was too close o.

(Buhari Jr!!)𝕋𝔸𝕃𝔹𝔸ℕ_𝕀𝕃𝕃𝔼𝕃𝔸 @umar_aliman

No see Shuagaba wetin happening to him hope he is safe daii?

“Why Tinubu sacked service chiefs”: Presidency explains

Read also

Number of Generals forced out of service under Buhari, Tinubu is finally out

Recall that two presidential aides reacted to the sack of service chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The presidency explained the reason Tinubu sacked and replaced the service chiefs amid rumours of a coup attempt to overthrow the federal government.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Tope Ajayi, addressed the claims that the sack was connected to the alleged coup attempt.

Read more similar stories:

Read also

Coup plot allegation: Regions of new Tinubu's service chiefs

Things to know about new service chiefs

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved a sweeping reshuffle of Nigeria’s military leadership.

Four new service chiefs have been appointed, including General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff and Major General W. Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff.

The move signals a strategic recalibration of the Armed Forces after alleged coup plots, with only the Chief of Defence Intelligence retaining his position.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: