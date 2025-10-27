The newly appointed service chiefs have arrived at the Presidential Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the new military heads at Aso Rock on Monday, October 27, 2025

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu sacked and replaced service chiefs on Friday, October 24, 2025, amid an alleged coup attempt to overthrow him from office

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the newly appointed service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu announced the sacking of service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

The new military heads arrived at the forecourt of the Villa around 4pm on Monday, October 27, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, the new service chiefs arrived in a black Mercedes van piloted by a green Toyota Land Cruiser.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede; Maj-Gen W. Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral I. Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke, Chief of Air Staff; and Maj-Gen E.A.P. Undiendeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared video of the meeting via his X handle @DOlusegun.

"President Bola Tinubu meets with the newly appointed Service chiefs at the State House, Abuja."

“Why Tinubu sacked service chiefs”: Presidency explains

Recall that two presidential aides reacted to the sack of service chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The presidency explained the reason Tinubu sacked and replaced the service chiefs amid rumours of a coup attempt to overthrow the federal government.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Tope Ajayi, addressed the claims that the sack was connected to the alleged coup attempt.

