FCT, Abuja - As Nigeria’s defence establishment undergoes another round of sweeping changes, no fewer than 60 senior military officers are expected to leave the system.

This, however, follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s latest appointments of Service Chiefs.

Major military reshuffle announced

The shake-up, confirmed on Friday, saw the removal of General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, alongside other top commanders.

Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, formerly the Chief of Army Staff, has been appointed the new Chief of Defence Staff.

Major-General Waidi Shaibu is now the Chief of Army Staff, while Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke becomes the Chief of Air Staff.

Rear Admiral Idi Abbas has taken over as Chief of Naval Staff, and Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye retained his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Over 60 generals expected to retire

According to top military sources, the shake-up will trigger the retirement of officers senior to the newly appointed Service Chiefs, in line with established military tradition.

“The newly appointed Service Chiefs will be decorated with their ranks any moment from now. As such, their seniors who are still in service will exit,” a senior officer confirmed.

Officers from the Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Courses 38, 39, and a few from Course 40 are reportedly among those affected.

Presidency explains rationale behind shake-up

The Presidency stated that the changes were made to strengthen national security, enhance coordination, and ensure efficiency within the Armed Forces, Vanguard reported.

A statement signed by Sunday Dare, a presidential aide, noted that the president “made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs in furtherance of efforts to strengthen the national security architecture.”

He also commended the outgoing officers for their “patriotic service and dedication” to the nation.

Rumours of coup plot spark public speculation

The announcement comes just days after unverified reports of an alleged coup plot began circulating in the media, Daily Trust reported.

Although there is no official confirmation linking the rumours to the military changes, the timing has fuelled widespread discussion.

Security analysts suggest the shake-up could usher in a generational transition within the Armed Forces, creating opportunities for younger commanders to assume leadership roles.

Military experts say changes are normal

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, October 25, a former spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd), dismissed suggestions of crisis, describing the development as routine.

“It is a regular practice in the military. Leadership rotation brings new energy to operations,” he said.

Observers believe the reshuffle may reinvigorate ongoing security operations across the country, even if it briefly unsettles existing command structures.

“The change could inject fresh momentum into ongoing military efforts while preserving discipline and hierarchy,” a defence analyst noted.

The shake-up, though dramatic, underscores President Tinubu’s resolve to restructure Nigeria’s military leadership amid heightened security and political sensitivities.

