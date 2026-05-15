A young lady who worked on the same project with late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has refused to accept the news of his death

The individual took to her media page to share photos of herself and the Nollywood actor during their execution of a project

She spoke about the year they both worked together and what she did hours before learning about his tragic death

A young lady who worked on the same project with popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has refused to believe he is dead, as she took to social media to pour out her heart.

Recall that Alexx Ekubo passed away on 12 May 2026, as his death was also confirmed in a news report by Legit.ng.

Alexx Ekubo: Young woman shares photos from project, says she can’t believe actor is dead. Photo Source: Twitter/UcheMaryOkoli

Source: Twitter

Young lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo

Since his death, friends and family have mourned him, and many have taken to social media to speak about the good experiences they had with Alexx Ekubo.

A young lady who once worked on a project with the late actor, Alexx Ekubo, has taken to her page to share a rare photo of him that was taken during a project.

The individual, @UcheMaryOkoli, said in her post that she refused to believe that the late actor is dead.

This is after she learned of his passing, as she struggled to accept the news due to the good times they shared and how good he was to her.

She wrote on her post:

"Alex??? Ekubo??? Dead??? Cancer????"

"W.TF!!!!!!!!!!!"

"I refuse to believe this!"

"I refuse with all of my heart to believe this."

"I posted his picture a few hours ago."

"Alex is alive!"

Lady who worked with Alexx Ekubo refuses to accept news of his death. Photo Source: Twitter/UcheMaryOkoli

Source: Twitter

She spoke further in her statement, explaining that she and the late actor had worked on the same project a year ago.

Her statement:

"We worked on a project just last year in Port Harcourt!!"

As she said this, her post drew the attention of people who took to her comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo passes away

@frendzyUtd said:

"You don’t need to post the pictures again… it’s giving something else. He’s dead, his family members are mourning him quietly. There’s nothing to refuse to believe. May his soul rest in peace & God heal his family members."

@Demchille added:

"A sad death. May his soul find peace and mercy with God.'

@Blunt_001 wrote:

"He didnt need to share his battles with you,"

@INyemuyo37116 shared:

"He's dead. May his soul rest in peace."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who claimed she knew Alexx Ekubo was sick before his death has shared more details online.

She also spoke about signs she noticed years ago, his strong bond with his mother, and what she said he allegedly left behind.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who knew Alexx Ekubo personally has shared emotional details about her last time seeing the actor alive.

She also recalled what he told her when they first met and expressed regret for not checking in on him before his death.

Alexx Ekubo: Man reacts to actor's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man blocked three people who posted about Alexx Ekubo’s death on their WhatsApp statuses.

He said they did not post or celebrate the actor on his birthday, but only posted about him after his death.

Source: Legit.ng