2027 Election: List of State Chairmen of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Emerges
- The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has built a strong nationwide presence with state chairmen leading its activities across different regions
- This report provides a simple and accessible overview of the appointed NDC chairmen, covering states from the Northeast to the Northwest
- Each chairman is believed to play a vital role in strengthening grassroots representation and ensuring the party’s vision reaches communities across Nigeria
The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has established its presence across the country with state chairmen appointed to lead its activities.
Below is a fresh and accessible report highlighting the names and contact details of NDC chairmen nationwide.
Northeast States – NDC Chairmen
Adamawa State Chairman
Ibrahim Bebetu
Phone: 08036069604
Bauchi State Chairman
Alhaji Abdulahi Maigari Misau
Phone: 08068136565
Taraba State Chairman
Amb. Charles Tiuda
Phone: 07069274724
Gombe State Chairman
Badibanga Alkali
Phone: 08036246268
Borno State Chairman
Malam Haruna A. G. Amuda
Phone: 07038000171
Yobe State Chairman
Alh. Ahmed Hassan (Local Government)
Phone: 08102901275
South-South States – NDC Chairmen
Edo State Chairman
Engr. David Olukoga
Phone: 08034043357
Cross River State Chairman
Goddie Archibong Akpama
Phone: 08037333307
Delta State Chairman
Chief Angiamaowei Richman Oyindoubra PhD
Phone: 08068463036
Rivers State Chairman
Comrade Onisofien Success Ibe-Jack
Phone: 08110113306, 08097873973
Bayelsa State Chairman
Hon. Dauprebo Ikuromo
Phone: 08033132298
Akwa Ibom State Chairman
Dr. Willie Bassey
Phone: 07080105062
Southeast States – NDC Chairmen
Anambra State Chairman
Mr. David Chukwudifu
Phone: 07035701091
Enugu State Chairman
Engr. Ibuchukwu Obeta
Phone: 08162615354
Ebonyi State Chairman
Hon. Prince Enyinnaya Alum Udensi
Phone: 08064240419, 07064533050
Imo State Chairman
Barr. Reginald Uwakwe
Phone: 08033220403
Abia State Chairman
Chief Ako Atulomah
Phone: 08038362988
Northwest States – NDC Chairmen
Sokoto State Chairman
Hon. Bello Sani Yabo
Phone: 08031333353
Kano State Chairman
Hussaini Isa Meriga
Phone: 08034515981
Zamfara State Chairman
Yunusa Mada
Phone: 07080333411
Kebbi State Chairman
Alhaji Mustapha Umar Argungu
Phone: 08139050460
Kaduna State Chairman
Evang. Mordecai Ibrahim
Phone: 08054537762, 08037439224
Jigawa State Chairman
Mohammed Inuwa
Phone: 08105076301
Katsina State Chairman
Aliyu Ilu Barde
Phone: 08037465330
The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has built a strong network of leadership across all regions of the country.
Each state chairman plays a vital role in coordinating party activities and ensuring grassroots representation. This list provides a clear overview of the individuals currently holding these positions.
See the X post below:
About NDC
The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is a political organisation in Nigeria reported to be committed to promoting democratic values and grassroots participation. It operates nationwide with state chairmen appointed to oversee party activities and strengthen local representation. The NDC’s structure is believed to ensure that communities across different regions are actively engaged in shaping political dialogue, fostering inclusivity, and supporting the party’s vision for national development.
See the X post below:
How to deregister your membership from ADC
Legit.ng earlier reported that an X user who identified as MrDonPC has shared a clear step by step guide on how to deregister from the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This comes after Peter Obi left the party for NDC. The process is straightforward and ensures that members are legally covered once they resign.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.