The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has built a strong nationwide presence with state chairmen leading its activities across different regions

This report provides a simple and accessible overview of the appointed NDC chairmen, covering states from the Northeast to the Northwest

Each chairman is believed to play a vital role in strengthening grassroots representation and ensuring the party’s vision reaches communities across Nigeria

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has established its presence across the country with state chairmen appointed to lead its activities.

Below is a fresh and accessible report highlighting the names and contact details of NDC chairmen nationwide.

Nigeria Democratic Congress strengthens grassroots leadership through state chairmen. Photo credit: NDC/x

Source: Facebook

Northeast States – NDC Chairmen

Adamawa State Chairman

Ibrahim Bebetu

Phone: 08036069604

Bauchi State Chairman

Alhaji Abdulahi Maigari Misau

Phone: 08068136565

Taraba State Chairman

Amb. Charles Tiuda

Phone: 07069274724

Gombe State Chairman

Badibanga Alkali

Phone: 08036246268

Borno State Chairman

Malam Haruna A. G. Amuda

Phone: 07038000171

Yobe State Chairman

Alh. Ahmed Hassan (Local Government)

Phone: 08102901275

South-South States – NDC Chairmen

Edo State Chairman

Engr. David Olukoga

Phone: 08034043357

Cross River State Chairman

Goddie Archibong Akpama

Phone: 08037333307

Delta State Chairman

Chief Angiamaowei Richman Oyindoubra PhD

Phone: 08068463036

Rivers State Chairman

Comrade Onisofien Success Ibe-Jack

Phone: 08110113306, 08097873973

Bayelsa State Chairman

Hon. Dauprebo Ikuromo

Phone: 08033132298

Akwa Ibom State Chairman

Dr. Willie Bassey

Phone: 07080105062

Southeast States – NDC Chairmen

Anambra State Chairman

Mr. David Chukwudifu

Phone: 07035701091

Enugu State Chairman

Engr. Ibuchukwu Obeta

Phone: 08162615354

Ebonyi State Chairman

Hon. Prince Enyinnaya Alum Udensi

Phone: 08064240419, 07064533050

Imo State Chairman

Barr. Reginald Uwakwe

Phone: 08033220403

Abia State Chairman

Chief Ako Atulomah

Phone: 08038362988

Northwest States – NDC Chairmen

Sokoto State Chairman

Hon. Bello Sani Yabo

Phone: 08031333353

Kano State Chairman

Hussaini Isa Meriga

Phone: 08034515981

Zamfara State Chairman

Yunusa Mada

Phone: 07080333411

Kebbi State Chairman

Alhaji Mustapha Umar Argungu

Phone: 08139050460

Kaduna State Chairman

Evang. Mordecai Ibrahim

Phone: 08054537762, 08037439224

Jigawa State Chairman

Mohammed Inuwa

Phone: 08105076301

Katsina State Chairman

Aliyu Ilu Barde

Phone: 08037465330

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has built a strong network of leadership across all regions of the country.

Each state chairman plays a vital role in coordinating party activities and ensuring grassroots representation. This list provides a clear overview of the individuals currently holding these positions.

See the X post below:

About NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is a political organisation in Nigeria reported to be committed to promoting democratic values and grassroots participation. It operates nationwide with state chairmen appointed to oversee party activities and strengthen local representation. The NDC’s structure is believed to ensure that communities across different regions are actively engaged in shaping political dialogue, fostering inclusivity, and supporting the party’s vision for national development.

See the X post below:

Nigeria Democratic Congress builds unity with regional representation. Photo credit: NDC/x

Source: Facebook

How to deregister your membership from ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that an X user who identified as MrDonPC has shared a clear step by step guide on how to deregister from the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This comes after Peter Obi left the party for NDC. The process is straightforward and ensures that members are legally covered once they resign.

Source: Legit.ng