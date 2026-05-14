A close friend of Alexx Ekubo has spoken out after his death, recalling the conversation he had with the actor

The young man explained that he chatted up Alexx Ekubo when he noticed that he had been inactive on social media platforms

He explained what the Nollywood actor responded with when he chatted him up in January, and the plans he revealed

A friend of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has shared what the Nigerian actor told him four months before his death after he asked questions about his inactivity on social media.

The individual made the statement following the death of Alexx Ekubo, who was reported to have died after a long battle with kidney cancer.

Friend reveals last conversation with Alexx Ekubo before his death. Photo Source: TikTok/nuugame, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: TikTok

Alexx Ekubo's friend recalls their conversation

As reactions continue to pour in after the death of Alexx Ekubo, a young man, @nuugame, mentioned that he is a very close friend of the actor, as they often got involved in a lot of things together.

He spoke about how the public reacted to the passing of the actor and how it made him feel.

His statement in the TikTok video read:

"Alright, I got to get a few things off my chest. If you haven't heard the news, Alexx Ekubo passed away this morning in Nigeria."

"I'm in shock because he was a good friend of mine, like I knew him personally, we used to chop it up. Before I say what I want to say, what I really think is interesting is how much love people have for him."

"A lot of people loved this guy on his social media handles. Being close enough to him, I know the love he was getting in his emails, on his website, and none of them really knew him on a personal level. They went by the things they saw on social media or the roles he played in different movies."

"What's crazy to me is the love that they're showing him without knowing him on a personal level just tells me a lot about how you can touch people, and they don't even know who you are, but you're touching their lives anyway. I think he did that."

Emotional moment as friend shares what Alexx Ekubo told him months before his death. Photo Source: TikTok/nuugame, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: TikTok

@nuugame explained further in his story, stating that he spoke with Alexx Ekubo in January and shared what the late actor said:

"I wish I could just tell him, like bro, they love you, man. You know, because when he disappeared from social media, we had a conversation, I think it was like January."

"I said, bro, what's going on with you? And he said, man I'm just taking a break, man, I just need a break from social media."

"He was sharing all his plans, he was working on documentaries, and we had big plans to do a lot of marketing, rebranding it was good energy."

He also explained in the TikTok video that whenever he speaks with Alexx Ekubo, they speak for long hours.

"Sometimes I would hit him up, we would chat like 2–3 hours straight. And now to see how much love people have for him after he passed away, it's interesting to me."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a barber, Ola Clovis Abang, shared an emotional story about his relationship with late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. He said the actor met him when he was struggling and gave him a chance when others ignored him.

Lady asks if Alexx Ekubo was married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that after the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, a Nigerian lady asked a question on social media.

She wanted to know if the actor was married before he died. Her post went viral on X, and many people saw it and started talking about it.

Source: Legit.ng